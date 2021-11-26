Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Black Friday arrives: today’s news in pictures

By Katherine Ferries
November 26, 2021, 3:38 pm Updated: November 26, 2021, 3:49 pm
Members of Extinction Rebellion block the Amazon distribution centre in Tilbury Essex UK on Black Friday. Picture by Martin Dalton/Shutterstock

Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today.

Aerial photo shows the construction site of a grand bridge along the Hangzhou-Wenzhou railway amid mist in Guanlu Town of Xianju County, Taizhou City, east China’s Zhejiang Province.<br />Picture by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Preview of Russian Pictures at Sotheby’s. Konstantin Makovsky, MariaMatavtina Reclining . Estimate: 200,000 – 300,000 GBP offered at Sotheby’s as part of Russian Art Week sale offers a diverse selection of works by some of the best-known Russian artists from the 19th and 20th centuries. Picture by Amer Ghazzal
Members of the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey (DISK) take part in a protest against the Turkish government in Istanbul, Turkey. Picture by Altan Gocher/GocherImagery/Shutterstock
A worker plucks tea leaves at a tea garden in Nagaon district of India’s northeastern state of Assam. Picture by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Ren Ziwei (R) of China and Park In Wook of Korea competes during the heat of men’s 1000m race at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands. Picture by Shutterstock
Women farmers distribute water as they attend a gathering to mark the first anniversary of their protests against the controversial farm reforms at Haryana’s Bahadurgarh, near Tikri Border, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India.<br />Picture by Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic competes during the women’s snowboard qualification run at the FIS Snowboard World Cup 2022 in Chongli, north China’s Hebei Province. Picture by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Caders of Nepal opposition CPN-UML brought from adjoining and other districts around Nepal have breakfast on the embankments of Narayani River, the venue of Party General Convention on foggy morning in Chitwan District of Nepal. The opposition Communist Party of Nepal is holding it’s 3 days long Party Convention. Picture by Subash Shrestha/Shutterstock
Activists from Extinction Rebellion block the entrance to the Amazon fulfilment centre in Coventry, preventing lorries from entering or leaving on Black Friday, the global retail giant’s busiest day of the year. The group has targeted Amazon sites in Doncaster, Darlington, Dunfremline, Newcastle, Manchester, Peterborough, Derby, Coventry, Rugeley, Dartford, Bristol, Tilbury and Milton Keynes. Picture by Joe Giddens/PA Wire

 

Squadron Leader George Johnson celebrates his 100th birthday: Thursday’s news in pictures

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]