Northern lights and a champagne bar: Wednesday’s news in pictures

By Louise Gowans
December 1, 2021, 4:00 pm
The Northern Lights behind Kirkjufell, a 463m high mountain (known as the Witch's Hat) near Grundarfjordur in Iceland.

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

A member of the Winchester Cathedral Works department adjusts the star on top of a 24ft spruce Christmas tree as it is decorated at Winchester Cathedral in Hampshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
The champagne bar section at the unveiling of Harrods new H Beauty department, Edinburgh. Sandy Young/PA Wire
Conor Benn during a workout at his gym in Stapleford Abbotts. Conor Benn will face former World Champion Chris Algieri at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday December 11. Adam Davy/PA Wire.
Lulu the basset hound (left) at Bark Hutte, a doggy grotto at Liverpool One shopping and leisure complex in Liverpool, it has everything dog lovers need to get into the festive spirit, including photo props and Santa hats for dogs. Picture date: Wednesday December 1, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
The Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis, behind Kirkjufell, a 463m high mountain (known as the Witch’s Hat) near Grundarfjordur (Grundarfjörður in Icelandic) in the north of the Saefellsnes (Snæfellsnes) peninsula in Iceland. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Cellist Patrick Dexter with Ingrid Nistor, aged seven, at the launch of ‘To Be Irish At Christmas 2021’ in Dublin Castle. Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Preview of The Man in Sorrow by Sandro Botticelli offered at Sotheby’s in Londonwoth an dEstimate in excess of USD 40 million to star in Sotheby’s January 2022 January Masters Week sales. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock
The streets of the center of Rome illuminated by Christmas decorations. Alessandro Serrano’/AGF/Shutterstock

