A flash mob and scuba Santa: Friday’s news in pictures

By Louise Gowans
December 3, 2021, 4:00 pm
Dancers perform with umbrellas during a flash mob at London Bridge Station to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities and help raise awareness of their situation in every aspect of life.

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

HS2 CEO Mark Thurston (left) is shown around HS2’s tunnel boring machine under Long Itchington Wood in Warwickshire. The machine has been named Dorothy, after Dorothy Hodgkin the first British woman to win the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, following a public vote. Jacob King/PA Wire
Students attend an activity at Yulanlu Primary School in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Pope Francis and Archbishop Chrisostomos after a ceremony at the Apostolos Barnavas Orthodox Cathedral in Nicosia, Cyprus, AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
Nicole Kidman attends the premiere of “Being The Ricardos” at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
A diver clad in a Santa Claus outfit greets visitors during an event to promote the upcoming Christmas holiday at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea. AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
A Sotheby’s art handler with ‘The Glebe Farm’ by John Constable, valued at £3,000,000 to £5,000,000, during a photo call at Sotheby’s in Mayfair, London, for their forthcoming flagship Old Masters Evening Sale which includes a rediscovered study by John Constable, a rarely seen pair of portraits by Sir Anthony Van Dyck and a recently rediscovered oil painting by JMW Turner. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Racegoers take a selfie before the Sargent Fifty Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase the Betfair Tingle Creek Festival at Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher. Steven Paston/PA Wire
