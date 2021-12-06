The King’s Men: today’s news in pictures By Katherine Ferries December 6, 2021, 3:32 pm Updated: December 6, 2021, 3:36 pm Actors dressed as 'spies from the early 1900s', in 3-piece suits and bowler hats, cross the Millennium Bridge during a tour of London landmarks to celebrate the world premiere of The King's Man. Opens in cinemas nationwide from December 26. Picture by: Matt Alexander/PA Wire Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today. Jean-Baptiste Belin de Fontenay and Studio<br />Preview of Bonhams Old Master Paintings Sale at Bonhams New Bond Street, London. A still life with a bust of Bacchus, a dish of fruit, large platters and two figures looking on £ 70,000 – 100,000 and other works and items – The sale takes place on 8th December. Picture by Guy Bell/Shutterstock The Northern Lights, also known as the aurora boreali at Arabaar farm near Selfoss in Southern Iceland. Picture by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire A “wall-climbing giant panda” on top of a tall building in downtown Hangzhou.<br />In order to enhance the urban landscape and promote the concept of harmonious ecology to the people, Hangzhou will install the “baby panda”, “mother panda” and “panda father” in the “wall-climbing giant panda family” in a building with bamboo baskets. Around the roofs of tall buildings with a stylish design, many citizens have come to check in and shoot, thus bringing a touch of warmth and humor to the city of Hangzhou.<br />Hangzhou, China. Picture by Sipa Asia/Shutterstock England’s Chris Woakes during a nets session at The Gabba, Brisbane. Picture by: Jason O’Brien/PA wire The last marble work of italian sculptor Jacopo Cardillo titled PietË (Compassion) on display in the church Basilica si S. Maria in Monsanto in People Square in Rome, Italy. Picture by: Evandro Inetti/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Thick fog appeared in Huai’an, Jiangsu, like the waves on the sea, forming a magnificent picture.<br />The city’s meteorological observatory issued an orange fog early warning signal at 03:01: It is expected that there will be fog with a visibility of less than 200 meters in the central and southern regions in the next 6 hours. Huai’an, China. Picture by Sipa Asia/Shutterstock Prime Minister Boris Johnson observes an early morning Merseyside Police raid on a home in Liverpool as part of ‘Operation Toxic’ to infiltrate County Lines drug dealings, ahead of the publication of the government’s 10-year drug strategy. Boris Johnson said that, as well as helping drug users into rehab, the Government is planning to “come down hard” on those pushing unlawful narcotics. Picture by Christopher Furlong/PA Wire Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women’s singles semifinals match between Sun Yingsha of China and Hayata Hina of Japan at the 2021 World Table Tennis Cup Finals in Singapore’s OCBC Arena, Day 3. Picture by Xinhua/Shutterstock Actors dressed as ‘spies from the early 1900s’, in 3-piece suits and bowler hats, visit Covent Garden during a tour of London landmarks to celebrate the world premiere of The King’s Man. Opens in cinemas nationwide from December 26. Picture by: David Parry/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Diogo Dalot confident Man Utd can enjoy success under Ralf Rangnick ‘If you build it, they will come’: Why Aberdeen city centre’s survival depends on people living there Parkour and ‘furbabies’: Sunday’s news in pictures Thomas Tuchel not playing the blame game but knows mistakes are hurting Chelsea