Robots and Protests: Tuesday’s news in pictures

By Katherine Ferries
December 7, 2021, 2:58 pm Updated: December 7, 2021, 3:06 pm
An Amnesty International campaigner wearing a Boris Johnson mask tears up a 'Refugees Welcome' placard opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, as the Nationality and Borders Bill is to be debated today. Picture by: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today.

Groups of progressive activists stage multiple rallies to urge Congress to pass legislation around issues such as healthcare, climate change and voting rights, shutting down streets around Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Picture by Bryan Dozier/Shutterstock
Firemen stand at a three-story apartment building after it collapsed in a suspected gas explosion on southern France’s Mediterranean coast in Sanary-sur-Mer. French rescue workers dug out the body of a man but also pulled a toddler and the child’s mother alive from the rubble of the building that collapsed in a suspected gas explosion. Two other people are missing. Picture by: AP Photo/Daniel Cole
Japanese electronics giant Sony’s humanoid robot demonstrates for Sony’s Technology Day event at Sony’s headquarters in Tokyo. Sony developed the new manipulator enables to grasp unknown objects using special fingertips which detect signs of object slippage and adjust gripping forces. Picture by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO/Shutterstock
U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules freighted with Marines’ High Mobility Artillery Rocket System arrive during Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Marine joint military exercise “Resolute Dragon 21” at Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Hachinohe Air Base in Aomori-Prefecture, Japan. Picture by Keizo Mori/UPI
Groups of progressive activists stage multiple rallies to urge Congress to pass legislation around issues such as healthcare, climate change and voting rights, shutting down streets around Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Picture by Bryan Dozier/Shutterstock
Renegades players celebrate during the KFC Big Bash League match between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne. Picture by Martin Keep/ProSports/Shutterstock
People watch the Mount Semeru from Sapiturang Village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia. The death toll from the eruption of Mount Semeru has risen to “34” according to a local official. Picture by Xinhua/Shutterstock
A model wears a creation during the Chanel Metiers D’Art 2021/2022 collection presentation in Paris. Picture by: AP Photo/Thibault Camus
People queue in to take a COVID-19 test at a temporary COVID-19 testing center outside of Seoul city hall in Seoul, South Korea. The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in South Korea hit the 4,954 mark today. COVID-19 Outbreak In Seoul, South Korea. Picture by Chris Jung/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Amnesty International campaigners wearing Priti Patel and Boris Johnson masks tear up a ‘Refugees Welcome’ placard opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, as the Nationality and Borders Bill is to be debated today. Picture by: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

