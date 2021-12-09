FIA World Cup and Batman! Thursday’s news in pictures By Katherine Ferries December 9, 2021, 4:19 pm Updated: December 9, 2021, 4:52 pm FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies. Orlen Team, Ha'il Rally, 6th round of the 2021. Ha'il,Saudi Arabia. Picture by Eric Vargiolu/LiveMedia/Shutterstock [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today. The 600 foot high chimney stack at Longannet Power Station in Fife is brought down by controlled explosion. Picture by Steve Brown/DCT Media James Seymour of Melbourne Renegades hits the ball during the Big Bash League cricket match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades, Australia. Picture by Peter Mundy/Speed Media/Shutterstock An area resident digs out their car in Halifax after an overnight snowfall. Schools were closed, transportation impacted and many government and businesses delayed opening as a major winter storm hit the region. Halifax, Canada. Picture by Canadian Press/Shutterstock A herd of wild elephants are seen near a village in Nagaon district of Assam. Picture by Xinhua/Shutterstock President Joe Biden speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, for the opening of the Democracy Summit, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, looks on. The two-day virtual summit is billed as an opportunity for leaders and civil society experts from some 110 countries to collaborate on fighting corruption and promoting respect for human rights. Picture by AP Photo/Susan Walsh A view of a road through a forest in the Taunus region in Frankfurt, Germany. Picture by AP Photo/Michael Probst A joint forces military bearer team prepares to move the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole as it arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, where he will lie in state. Picture by Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP Batman visits Gotham, East Midlands, to kick off a tour of the UK in a Batman inspired Christmas van, as a mobile alternative to Santa’s grotto. Children from Gotham Primary School greet the Caped Crusader and receive DC gifts, ahead of Batman visiting Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds over the next two days. Picture by PinPep/Shutterstock Three Bactrian camels are lead around the cloisters at Salisbury Cathedral ahead of a rehearsal for the Christmas Eve Service for families. The camels will join puppets and a donkey during the actual service, and will make their way up and down the Cathedral aisles and the nave, creatively re-imagining the story of the Nativity for the children. Picture by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Kimi-Matias Räikkönen and Antonio Maria Giovinazzi, racers for F1 Alfa Romeo Racing. Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021, 22th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, United Arab Emirates. Picture by Florent Gooden/LiveMedia/Shutterstock For Yesterday’s News In Picture: Master Chief becomes masterpiece and The Lost photographs of The Beatles: Wednesday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close