A knighthood and an illuminated forest: Wednesday's news in pictures By Louise Gowans December 15, 2021, 4:00 pm People walk on a one kilometer long path in the illuminated forest during the first Broye Luminis Light Festival, in Lully, Switzerland, Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. Sir Lewis Hamilton is made a Knight Bachelor by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire People walk on a one kilometer long path in the illuminated forest during the first Broye Luminis Light Festival, in Lully, Switzerland. Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP Firefighters at the scene in Grovelands Road, Reading, where one person has died and others are "unaccounted for" in a large fire. Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and arson. Marc Ward/PA Wire A man dressed as Santa Claus hands out presents to members of the public in Cambridge from a Raleigh E-cargo bike to announce a new fundraising initiative by Rutland Cycling in partnership with mental health charity CPSL Mind. Doug Peters/PA Wire A toy car belonging to 8-year-old Noah Montenegro (left) is towed away by Green Flag ahead of being recycled to launch the 'Little Green Flag' campaign, a partnership between Green Flag and Little Tikes. Aaron Chown/PA Wire In this handout photo provided by Greenpeace, whales are seen southwest of Crete island, Greece. Leonidas Karantzas/Greenpeace via AP People queue at a vaccination centre at Chester Cathedral, as the coronavirus booster vaccination programme is ramped up to an unprecedented pace of delivery, with every eligible adult in England being offered a top-up injection by the end of December.Peter Byrne/PA Wire A health worker attends a man burned after a gasoline truck overturned and exploded, at the Justinien University Hospital in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph The Church of Sant'Antonio da Padova illuminated by Christmas-themed projections in the Aia Piccola in Alberobello. Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto/Shutterstock