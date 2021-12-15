Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A knighthood and an illuminated forest: Wednesday’s news in pictures

By Louise Gowans
December 15, 2021, 4:00 pm
People walk on a one kilometer long path in the illuminated forest during the first Broye Luminis Light Festival, in Lully, Switzerland, Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

Sir Lewis Hamilton is made a Knight Bachelor by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
People walk on a one kilometer long path in the illuminated forest during the first Broye Luminis Light Festival, in Lully, Switzerland. Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP
Firefighters at the scene in Grovelands Road, Reading, where one person has died and others are “unaccounted for” in a large fire. Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and arson. Marc Ward/PA Wire
A man dressed as Santa Claus hands out presents to members of the public in Cambridge from a Raleigh E-cargo bike to announce a new fundraising initiative by Rutland Cycling in partnership with mental health charity CPSL Mind. Doug Peters/PA Wire
A toy car belonging to 8-year-old Noah Montenegro (left) is towed away by Green Flag ahead of being recycled to launch the ‘Little Green Flag’ campaign, a partnership between Green Flag and Little Tikes. Aaron Chown/PA Wire
In this handout photo provided by Greenpeace, whales are seen southwest of Crete island, Greece. Leonidas Karantzas/Greenpeace via AP
People queue at a vaccination centre at Chester Cathedral, as the coronavirus booster vaccination programme is ramped up to an unprecedented pace of delivery, with every eligible adult in England being offered a top-up injection by the end of December.Peter Byrne/PA Wire
A health worker attends a man burned after a gasoline truck overturned and exploded, at the Justinien University Hospital in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph
The Church of Sant’Antonio da Padova illuminated by Christmas-themed projections in the Aia Piccola in Alberobello. Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

 

