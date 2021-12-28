Gallery: A look back at the lighthearted moments of 2021 By Katherine Ferries December 28, 2021, 6:00 am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Falls, fun and amazing animals kept us in good spirits this year. While 2021 may not have been the best year on record for many of us, there was always something to smile about in the news as these off-beat moments were captured by photographers. Be that taking a dip in sub-zero temperatures in Scotland, or politicians getting a bit more than they bargained for at their latest photo-op. These are some of the best images from the past year that either gave us a chuckle or brought a smile to our face. An Ice cold dip in February! Alice Goodridge, from Newtonmore, swims in Loch Insh, in the Cairngorms National Park, after using an axe and a sledgehammer to create a channel through the ice. Picture by Jane Barlow/Pa Wire First Minister of Scotland and leader of the SNP Nicola Sturgeon, with Edinburgh Central candidate Angus Robertson, feeds the cows during a visit to LOVE Gorgie Farm in Edinburgh during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire May and the official re-opening of the open air swimming pool in Stonehaven. Friends of Stonehaven Open Air swimming pool Pete Hill speed testing the new chute. Picture by Wullie Marr/DCT Media Extinction Rebellion protesters, wearing masks of G7 leaders in St Ives, during the G7 summit in Cornwall. Picture by Ben Birchall/PA Wire “Wally” the arctic walrus lounges in a speedboat at Crookhaven, Co. Cork. The walrus was first spotted on Valentia Island in Co Kerry in March, and has also been seen off Pembrokeshire in Wales, Cornwall in England, and the coast of France, and most recently in the Isles of Scilly. Picture by Niall Carson/PA Wire September brings the huge 32ft Storm puppet through the streets of Burghead, Moray. A dalmatian appears…Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media Japan, Tokyo: Olympics, Men Kayak 500m Foursome from Germany wins gold in the final Sea Forest Waterway. Head coach Arndt Hanisch falls from the jetty into the water. Picture by Jan Woitas/dpa Two squirrels in Hungary, the picture has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021. Picture by Kranitz Roland/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire Hundreds of students take part in the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire Hollywood actor William Shatner has become the oldest person to go to space as he blasted off aboard the Blue Origin sub-orbital capsule. 90-year-old Shatner’s trip on the rocket system – developed by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos – lasted about 10 minutes. The crew of NS-18, Audrey Powers, William Shatner, Dr. Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries, with Crewmember 7 Sarah Knights. Picture by Blue Origin/PA Wire Former Evening Express sports editor Charlie Allan was raising money for Grampian Hospital Radio with a joke book as well as a standup comedy night to promote the book and raise money. He has been a presenter on the show under the name Slim Boy Fat for 3.5 years. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media First Minister Nicola Sturgeon falls to the ground after jumping from a boxing ring along with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross during a visit to a drugs support group at the Bluevale Community Club in Glasgow. Picture by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Hi Fly has made history by landing an Airbus A340 in Antarctica for the first time. Never before has an A340 landed on an Antarctic blue glacial ice runway. The aircraft will be used this season to fly a small number of tourists, alongside scientists and essential cargo to the White Continent. Picture by Marc Bow/Hi Fly Climate activists dressed in Pikachu Pokemon character costumes protest against Japan’s funding of coal industry, opposite the COP26 Climate Change Conference venue on the banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow, Scotland, UK. Picture by Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock SSPCA inspector Ally Campbell with two lurcher cross puppies, 2 of a litter of 14 whose mum was brought in as a stray. Thinking of buying a puppy? Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close