In memoriam: Notable figures who passed away in 2021 By John Post December 30, 2021, 6:00 am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A captain, a pop star, and a talk show legend were amongst the notable figures we lost in 2021. However, perhaps the passing of one man on this list caused a longer pause, that of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh who died peacefully in April at the age of 99. Prince Philip, although controversial at times, was a steadfast public figure who was known to most in this country and indeed the rest of the world. As husband to the Queen, Prince Philip supported Elizabeth II through her duties as sovereign since her coronation in 1952, making him the longest-serving royal consort in history. Larry King – U.S. radio and television broadcaster – 87 years – AP Photo/CNN, Rose M. Prouser Mary Wilson – Motown singer and founding member of ‘The Supremes’ – 76 years – Carlos Osorio/AP/Shutterstock Johnny Briggs MBE – Actor and ‘Coronation Street’ stalwart – 85 years – Shutterstock Christopher Plummer – Oscar winning actor and ‘The Sound of Music’ star – 91 years – Amy Sussman/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Murray Walker – Motorsport commentator and journalist – 97 years – Shutterstock Captain Sir Tom Moore – British Army officer and NHS fundraiser – 100 years – James Shaw/Shutterstock Trevor Peacock – Actor, screenwriter, and star of ‘The Vicar of Dibley’ – 89 years – Nick Potts/PA Wire Helen McCrory – Stage and film actress, and star of ‘Peaky Blinders’ – 52 years – Shutterstock Nikki Grahame – Reality television and Big Brother star – 38 years – Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh – Husband to Queen Elizabeth II – 99 years – Shutterstock Michael Collins – Apollo 11 astronaut – 90 years – Press Association/PA Archive/PA Images Les McKeown – Singer and ‘Bay City Rollers’ member – 65 years – Andre Csillag/Shutterstock Olympia Dukakis – Oscar winning film, stage, and television actress – 89 years – MGM/Kobal/Shutterstock Andy Fordham – ‘The Viking’, professional darts player – 59 years – Stuart Atkins/Shutterstock Charlie Watts – Musician and drummer of ‘The Rolling Stones’ – 80 years – Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/Shutterstock Sean Lock – Comedian, actor, and television panellist – 58 years – Adrian Sherratt Photography Ltd/Shutterstock Una Stubbs – British television and stage actress – 84 years – Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock Sarah Harding – ‘Girls Aloud’ singer and ‘St Trinian’s’ actress – 39 years – Brian J Ritchie/Shutterstock Willie Garson – Sex and the City actor – 57 years – Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock John Challis – Actor and co-star of ‘Only Fools and Horses’ – 79 years – James McCauley/Shutterstock Sir David Amess – Conservative MP for Southend West – 69 years – Mark Thomas/Shutterstock Walter Smith – Scottish football player, coach, and manager – 73 years – Shutterstock Lionel Blair – Dancer, entertainer and television presenter – 92 years – John Dee/Shutterstock Stephen Sondheim – West Side Story composer and lyricist – 91 years – David Hartley/Shutterstock Anne Rice – Gothic horror novelist and writer – 80 years – Picture Perfect/Shutterstock Bell Hooks – Professor, author, feminist, and social activist – 69 years – Holler Home/The Orchard/Kobal/Shutterstock Carlos Marin – Singer and one quarter of music group Il Divo – 53 years – Joe Pepler/Shutterstock Lord Richard Rogers – Millennium Dome architect – 88 years – Fernando Llano/AP/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close