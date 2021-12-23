Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Snowy Worlds, Santa and Foggy skies: Thursday’s News in Pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
December 23, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: December 23, 2021, 4:00 pm
People work at the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World will open to the public on Saturday. Xinhua/Shutterstock

Our picture editors bring you all the breaking news in pictures from around the world on Thursday the 23rd of December.

Who needs Reindeer? Motorcyclists dressed as Father Christmas driving along Oxford Street, London. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Issa Kassissieh, dressed as Santa Claus tour with a camel ahead of the upcoming Christmas holiday, in Jerusalem’s Old City. AP Photo/Oded Balilty
The Joint Committee on Countermeasures against the torture case of foreign shelters, which is jointly organized by 66 civil society organizations hold a press conference in front of Cheong Wa Dae. Sanghwan Jung/Shutterstock
Tele communication buildings are seen on top of the Feldberg mountain while fog lies over the city of Frankfurt, Germany. PA/Michael Probst
Port staff members and guests attend a celebration ceremony at the Qianwan Container Terminal in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Christmas shoppers fill the car park at Fosse Shopping Park in Leicester as the government refused to rule out introducing further restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Joe Giddens/PA Wire
A volunteer delivers breakfast to homeless people in their rooms at a hotel in central London. For two weeks this Christmas, Crisis has booked out several hotels in London for people who would otherwise be rough sleeping. Guests will be provided with their own bed and bathroom, hot meals and support to help end their homelessness for good. This Christmas marks the 50th anniversary of Crisis at Christmas. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
Mount Merapi was seen emitting hot clouds of avalanches to the southwest seen in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. At least three hot clouds occurred that descended its slopes and reached 2500 meters. Slamet Riyadi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

