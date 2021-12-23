Snowy Worlds, Santa and Foggy skies: Thursday’s News in Pictures By Claire Clifton Coles December 23, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: December 23, 2021, 4:00 pm People work at the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World will open to the public on Saturday. Xinhua/Shutterstock [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you all the breaking news in pictures from around the world on Thursday the 23rd of December. Who needs Reindeer? Motorcyclists dressed as Father Christmas driving along Oxford Street, London. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Issa Kassissieh, dressed as Santa Claus tour with a camel ahead of the upcoming Christmas holiday, in Jerusalem’s Old City. AP Photo/Oded Balilty The Joint Committee on Countermeasures against the torture case of foreign shelters, which is jointly organized by 66 civil society organizations hold a press conference in front of Cheong Wa Dae. Sanghwan Jung/Shutterstock Tele communication buildings are seen on top of the Feldberg mountain while fog lies over the city of Frankfurt, Germany. PA/Michael Probst Port staff members and guests attend a celebration ceremony at the Qianwan Container Terminal in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock Christmas shoppers fill the car park at Fosse Shopping Park in Leicester as the government refused to rule out introducing further restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Joe Giddens/PA Wire A volunteer delivers breakfast to homeless people in their rooms at a hotel in central London. For two weeks this Christmas, Crisis has booked out several hotels in London for people who would otherwise be rough sleeping. Guests will be provided with their own bed and bathroom, hot meals and support to help end their homelessness for good. This Christmas marks the 50th anniversary of Crisis at Christmas. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire Mount Merapi was seen emitting hot clouds of avalanches to the southwest seen in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. At least three hot clouds occurred that descended its slopes and reached 2500 meters. Slamet Riyadi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Solstice, Christmas Crochet and Darts: Wednesday’s News in Pictures Ben restored and turkeys go to sale: Monday’s news in pictures Speedo Mick and boxing: Friday’s news in pictures A knighthood and an illuminated forest: Wednesday’s news in pictures