News World

Snow Pandas, Elephants and Festive Horses: Friday’s News in Pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
December 24, 2021, 4:33 pm Updated: December 24, 2021, 4:44 pm
Snow sculptors work on the main snow sculpture at the 34th Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock

Our picture editors bring you all the breaking news in pictures from around the world on Friday the 24th of December.

Pakistani members of Bright Future Society and IMRF wearing costumes of Santa Claus boating at river Ravi and distributing sweets among children ahead of Christmas celebrations in Lahore. Punjab, Pakistan. Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press/Shutterstock
Palestinian scout band members parade through Manger Square at the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, during Christmas celebrations, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed
Members of the winter swimming club “Pirrlliepausen” go into Lake Senftenberg, which is four degrees for their traditional Christmas swim, in Seftenberg, Germany. Bernd W’stneck/dpa via AP
Students receive gifts from an elephant during the visit of five elephants in Santa Claus costumes with giant face masks delivering hand sanitizers and promoting a “get vaccinated” message at Jirasartwitthaya school in Ayutthaya, Thailand. Chaiwat Subprasom/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
A vendor sells balloons on a decorated street on Christmas Eve in Kolkata, India, Friday. AP Photo/Bikas Das
Horse riders with tinsel and Christmas hats on a country road in Somerset on Christmas Eve. Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Families enjoy their evening at a shopping mall Christmas installation event in Hong Kong. Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

 

