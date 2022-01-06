Everything is going to be alright: Thursday’s news in pictures By Louise Gowans January 6, 2022, 4:00 pm A multi-coloured neon sign that reads 'Everything Is Going To Be Alright' by Turner Prize winning artist Martin Creed is surrounded by snow in the grounds of Braemar Castle, Aberdeenshire. Jane Barlow/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. People swim in a ball pool in an art exhibition called ‘Let’s Fly’ in the Rome’s Balloon Museum, composed entirely of balloon and inflatable artworks. AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino A multi-coloured neon sign that reads ‘Everything Is Going To Be Alright’ by Turner Prize winning artist Martin Creed is surrounded by snow in the grounds of Braemar Castle, Aberdeenshire. Jane Barlow/PA Wire The sun rises behind the Sefton Park Palm House in Liverpool. Peter Byrne/PA Wire A view of St Thomas Becket church during the morning frost in Fairfield, Kent, following freezing overnight temperatures. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire A 1921 Census record, which shows author Arthur Conan Doyle, best known for writing Sherlock Holmes, had a number of overnight visitors. The records, released after 100 years locked in the vaults, offer an unprecedented snapshot of life across the two nations, capturing the personal details of 38 million people on June 19 1921. Mikael Buck/Findmypast/PA Wire A red squirrel forages for food in fresh snow in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Supporters of Serbia’s Novak Djokovic protest and sing with candles outside a quarantine facility where Djokovic is believed to be detained, in Melbourne, Australia. AP Photo/Hamish Blair Two people swim in the river Itchen at Compton Lock near to Twyford in Hampshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Visitor Roz Salik exchanges one of the 12,000 tennis balls comprising ‘Mayfair Tennis Ball Exchange’ by artist David Shrigley, at the Stephen Friedman Gallery, in London. Visitors are invited to bring in an old tennis ball to swap with one of the new ones, creating a gradually evolving artwork. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Ring tailed lemurs are counted during the annual stocktake at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close