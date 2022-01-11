The Yoxman statue and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Tuesday’s news in pictures By Katherine Ferries January 11, 2022, 3:43 pm Updated: January 11, 2022, 3:56 pm The Yoxman statue by artist Laurence Edwards stands beside the A12 road at Cockfield Hall in Yoxford, Suffolk. Picture by: Joe Giddens/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today. Rally Stage 8 of the Dakar Rally 2022 between Al Dawadimi and Wadi Ad Dawasir, Saudi Arabia. Picture by DPPI/Frederic Le Floc H/LiveMedia/Shutterstock Lorries queue on the A20 for the Port of Dover in Kent, where delays are being caused to the transportation of goods across the channel after exports between Great Britain and the EU became subject to full customs controls on January 1. Picture by: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck at the PK on the opening report on climate protection at the federal press conference in Berlin. Opening balance sheet on climate protection, Berlin, Germany. Picture by: Action Press/Shutterstock A Demonstration of employees of the public and private medico-social health sector to demand an increase in wages as well as financial and human resources… France, Paris, Picture by: GILE Michel/SIPA/Shutterstock Ronnie O’Sullivan reacts after a shot during his match against Jack Lisowski during day three of the 2022 Cazoo Masters at Alexandra Palace, London. Picture by: John Walton/PA Wire People visit the Pavilion Paper Art Garden in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Pavilion Paper Art Garden, with splendid traditional Chinese art of paper cutting works, was set in celebrations of the upcoming Chinese New Year. Picture by: Xinhua/Shutterstock Rescuers search for missing people from a truck that plunged into the Nile River in Giza, Egypt. At least two people were killed and eight others are still missing in Egypt as a truck with 24 passengers plunged into the Nile River near the capital Cairo. Picture by Shutterstock The morning training session of Dutch cycling team Jumbo Visma in Mutxamel, Alicante, Spain, in preparation of the upcoming season. Picture by Shutterstock A health worker collects swab sample for RT-PCR test for COVID-19 at Madhyamgram Rural Hospital. India Reported 168000 new Covid cases which included 4,461 cases of Omicron variant. Rapid testing and mass-vaccination has been ramped up. India, Kolkata. Picture by Dipayan Bose/ZUMA Press Wire Queen Mathilde of Belgium pictured during a royal visit to the MeeGaan association in Herne. MeeGaan welcome youngsters with a handicap to develop competencies and give them more chance for regular jobs. Belgium, Picture by Shutterstock A sculpture titled ‘Bi-High-Cycle’ by artist Jason Lane, outside Camden underground station in London, which has been created using parts from 45 salvaged bicycles, representing the number of bikes that are stolen in the UK every hour to launch Direct Line’s new specialist bicycle insurance. The new standalone cycling insurance comes following research by Direct Line, which found that on average 1,100 bikes are stolen each day in Britain, as over half of cyclists surveyed admitted to not having bike theft insurance. Picture by: David Parry/PA Wire The Yoxman statue by artist Laurence Edwards stands beside the A12 road at Cockfield Hall in Yoxford, Suffolk. The 26ft high bronze figure, which has been dubbed the “Suffolk Colossus”, weighs 8 tonnes and is one of the largest bronze sculptures to have been cast in the UK. It was made at Edward’s nearby studio and foundry in Halesworth, Suffolk. The Yoxman was commissioned by the Wilderness Reserve, a tourism business based in Suffolk, and stands in the grounds of Grade I Listed, 16th century Cockfield Hall. Picture by: Joe Giddens/PA Wire For Yesterday’s News In Picture: Sea dragon and The Laba Festival Monday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Sue Gray: the former publican leading the probe into No 10 rule-breaking claims Boris Johnson faces toughest test today as he prepares for fury in PMQs over Downing Street party Self-isolating kids? Don’t panic – the new Highland Online Primary School has digital lessons ready to go Spectra partnership deal with Aberdeen University shows ‘bright future’ for events