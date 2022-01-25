Rowing world record and adorable animals: Monday’s news in pictures By Katherine Ferries January 25, 2022, 1:08 pm Updated: January 25, 2022, 3:07 pm A grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, as the pupping season draws to a close at one of the UK's most important sites for the mammals. Picture by: Joe Giddens/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news on Monday. A man walks past a mural of medical workers wearing face masks painted in the center of Merida by Mexican artists Mare – Noookye. In Mexico. Picture by Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Final preparations in Chinatown for Chinese New Year celebrations for the the year of the Tiger. Celebrations for Chinese New Year are once again going to be subdued this year due to the Omicron Variant of Covid 19. London, UK. Picture by Guy Bell/Shutterstock Guinea pigs are weighed during the annual animal health check at Chessington World of Adventures Resort in Surrey. At the annual event, zookeepers weigh, measure and groom over 1,000 animals, which this year including guinea pigs, iguanas, giraffes, penguins, racoons and snakes. Picture by Matt Alexander/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks with surgeon Barrie Keeler (left) as he is shown the robot VERSIUS, used for Minimal Access Surgery, during a visit to Milton Keynes University Hospital in Buckinghamshire. Picture by Adrian Dennis/PA Wire In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, staff members wearing face masks hold giant panda cubs as they make a group appearance at the Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Wolong in southwestern China’s Sichuan Province. Giant panda cubs born in 2021 were brought out on Monday for an event to mark the upcoming Lunar New Year. Picture by Wang Xi/Xinhua via AP Indian Army Full Dress Rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day 2022, Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Picture by Suvrajit Dutta/Pacific Press/Shutterstock Students wearing masks as a preventive measure against the spread of covid-19 attend classes at Gandhi Memorial English High School in Mumbai. Maharashtra state government has decided to reopen pre-primary schools from 24th January 2022, however in some cities of the state, schools will reopen after assessing the Covid-19 situation in that area. Mumbai, India. Picture by Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Cancer Research UK of British rowers (left to right) Kat Cordiner, Charlotte Irving and Abby Johnston, shatter the world record for rowing across the Atlantic. Cordiner, who has secondary ovarian cancer, and teammates Johnston and Irving, arrived in Antigua on Sunday evening. The women completed the 3,000-mile crossing from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to English Harbour in 42 days, seven hours and 17 minutes, knocking an astonishing seven days off the female trio record in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. Picture by Cancer Research UK/PA Wire Environmental activists from Stop HS2 North and HS2 Rebellion protest outside the Curzon Street Station site in Birmingham, as part of a national day of action against the HS2 high-speed railway as the Bill for the project is laid out in Parliament. The Bill to extend HS2 to Manchester, Phase 2b, will cut travel times by around 55 minutes for journeys between London and Manchester, and up to 45 minutes for trips between Birmingham and Manchester, according to the Department for Transport (DfT), and will allow HS2 tracks to be installed and new stations and junctions to be built at Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport. Picture by Jacob King/PA Wire A grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, as the pupping season draws to a close at one of the UK’s most important sites for the mammals. Picture by Joe Giddens/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close