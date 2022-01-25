Burns day and rare snowstorms: Tuesday’s news in pictures By Katherine Ferries January 25, 2022, 2:48 pm Updated: January 25, 2022, 2:51 pm The 124-year-old statue of Robert Burns after being unveiled at a ceremony to mark the return of its home on Baltic Street in Leith, Edinburgh. The statue was removed in 2019 as part of Edinburgh's tram works. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Deputy Chief Officer Ross Haggart at their headquarters in Cambuslang as investigators have been unable to determine what started the fire that swept through Glasgow School of Art’s Mackintosh building causing “catastrophic damage” more than three years ago. Fire broke out at the world-renowned building, designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh late on June 15, 2018 as it neared the end of a £35 million restoration project following a previous fire in May 2014. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said that due to the extensive damage at the site and the fact physical evidence was destroyed in the fire it has been unable to establish how the blaze started and recorded the origin and cause as “undetermined”. Picture by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Actor Sir David Suchet after receiving his Knighthood for services to Drama and to Charity during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture by Steve Parsons/PA Wire Workers work at a brick factory in the early morning in Bhaktapur, Nepal. Picture by Xinhua/Shutterstock The Acropolis in Athens can be seen behind a snowman after an extremely rare snowstorm made it’s way through Greece and Turkey, closing schools and roads. The winter storm, named Elpis by the National Meteorological Service, is expected to cause disruption for a few days. Picture by Nikolas Kokovlis /Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock Russia army conduct tactical and special classes with intelligence officers of the Guardians of the Armed Forces in the Moscow region at the Golovenka ground. Moscow, Russia. Picture by EyePress News/Shutterstock Clare Brown, curator of natural science, with a chimpanzee specimen that would have been used to aid teaching animal anatomy at a university, one of over a million objects including 800,000 plant and animal specimens at the Leeds Discovery Centre, as the purpose built museum storage and conservation facility prepares to reopen their store room for public visits. Staff are currently preparing to allow free visits to the museum’s climate controlled store room following restrictions introduced during the pandemic. Picture by Danny Lawson/PA Wire A crowd of almost 100 workers comprising 11 different sectors hold emoji-shaped balloons to illustrate new insights from Indeed’s ‘Work Happiness Score’, the world’s largest study of work happiness. The event acts as a stark warning to employees and employers of the scale of unhappiness across the nation, as the data shows that over a third of the UK’s workforce is unhappy in their job. The study, which has been developed with guidance from the Wellbeing Research Centre at Oxford University, found that real estate, management and consulting and the automotive industries are the unhappiest, while education, aerospace and defence and the media are the country’s happiest. Dr Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, Professor of Economics at Saïd Business School and Director of the Wellbeing Research Centre at Oxford University. London, UK. Picture by PinPep/Shutterstock Protesters from Animal Rebellion, wearing hazmat suit costumes with hands covered in fake blood, demonstrate outside the Royal Courts of Justice as campaigners from Humane Being launch a legal challenge today at the High Court against Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) in a bid to end factory farming in England. In the world’s first ever legal case against factory farming, the campaigners claim a ban on the practice is needed to prevent future pandemics and other threats to public health such as increasing antibiotic resistance. Outside The High Court In London, United Kingdom. Picture by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A keeper watches a pair of Humbolt Penguins as they are counted during the annual stocktake at Marwell zoo in Winchester. Required as part of the zoo’s licence, the annual stocktake includes every animal, with all other British zoos required to do similar yearly counts. Tina Robnik from Slovenian at the alpine ski race 2022 FIS Ski World Cup – Women Giant Slalom, Erta slope, Kronplatz, Italy. Picture by Luca Tedeschi/LiveMedia/Shutterstock Members of the public and Edinburgh City Council watch as the 124-year-old statue of Robert Burns in unveiled at a ceremony to mark the return of its home on Baltic Street in Leith, Edinburgh. The statue was removed in 2019 as part of Edinburgh's tram works. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire