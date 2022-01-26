Luca the Sumatran tiger and Larry the cat: Wednesday’s news in pictures By Katherine Ferries January 26, 2022, 4:07 pm Updated: January 26, 2022, 4:11 pm Luca, one of Edinburgh zoos critically endangered Sumatran tigers is given an enrichment box from Edinburgh's Chinese New Year Festival. Picture by: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today. India Republic Day Celebrations. Women soldiers take part in the 73rd Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi, India. Picture by Xinhua/Shutterstock Protesters in Parliament Square, London. The Prime Minister is set to face further questions over a police investigation into partygate as No 10 braces for the submission of Sue Gray’s report into possible lockdown breaches. Picture by: Victoria Jones/PA Wire Renowned fiddler Niamh Ni Charra at Collins Barracks, Dublin, ahead of the opening performance of TradFest Temple Bar 2022 which sees audiences returning to live music venues. Picture by: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Restrictions In Kashmir On India’s Republic Day, Srinagar. An Indian policeman stands atop an armored vehicle in city center Lalchowk on India’s Republic Day in Srinagar, Indian Administered Kashmir. Restrictions were also imposed in the parts of Kashmir and mobile internet was snapped. Picture by Muzamil Mattoo/NurPhoto/Shutterstock The memorial to Tobias Rustat in Jesus College, University of Cambridge, ahead of next week’s ecclesiastical court ruling on whether to have it removed from the college. An ecclesiastical court case is to hear a dispute over whether the memorial to the 17th Century benefactor who invested in slave-trading companies can be moved from the chapel of the Cambridge University college. Tobias Rustat, who invested in the Royal African Company, became one of Jesus College’s largest benefactors before the 20th Century. Picture by: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Ukrainian army soldier moving along the trench in Verkhnotoretske village that is situated on the very frontline between Ukraine and DPR armies positions. Russian diplomats will take part in talks with the United States on a list of security guarantees Moscow wants from Washington amid simmering tension between the pair over Ukraine. Russia’s deputy defense minister in December 2021 warned foreign ambassadors of a ‘high risk’ of conflict between the country and its neighbor Ukraine.Verkhnotoretske frontline in Ukraine. Picture by Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/Shutterstock A creative post box topper has appeared in a suburb of Reading, the post box by St. Barnabas church has been topped out with an animal scene depicting elephants, lions, panda’s and marmosets in ‘two by two’ the local crafter has decorated the post box during Christmas, Valentine’s, Remembrance Day and Halloween cheering up passers by. Emmer Green, Reading, UK. Picture by Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock The Nebra Sky Disc, the world’s oldest map of the stars, as it is prepared for display as part of The world of Stonehenge exhibition at the British Museum in London. The 3,600 year old disc is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos anywhere in the world, is one of the most important prehistoric treasures ever discovered and never been to the UK before. Picture by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Larry the cat has a stretch on the steps of 10 Downing Street, London. Picture by: Aaron Chown/PA Wire A healthcare worker takes a sample for a COVID-19 test from a person at an outdoor testing facility in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea is facing a surge of cases driven by the Omicron variant and is shifting its virus management strategy. Picture by Thomas Maresca/UPI/Shutterstock Australia Day celebrations – Australian flag projected onto the Sydney Opera House. Picture by Richard Milnes/Shutterstock Luca, one of Edinburgh zoos critically endangered Sumatran tigers is given an enrichment box from Edinburgh’s Chinese New Year Festival. Picture by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire For Yesterday’s News In Picture: Burns day and rare snowstorms: Tuesday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Burns day and rare snowstorms: Tuesday’s news in pictures Rowing world record and adorable animals: Monday’s news in pictures Cauliflowers, Banksy and a puppy called Alfie: Thursday’s news in pictures Won over by the wonders of electric: Andrew Martin embraces the Tesla 3