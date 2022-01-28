Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Support for British Sign Language and the Big Garden Birdwatch: Friday’s news in pictures

By Katherine Ferries
January 28, 2022, 5:38 pm Updated: January 28, 2022, 5:40 pm
School children take part in a rally in support of British Sign Language becoming a recognised language in the UK, outside the Houses of Parliament, Westminster, as the British Sign Language Private Members' Bill, introduced by Rosie Cooper MP, reaches its second reading in the House. The Government is pledging to improve accessibility for deaf people by backing the Bill which will see British Sign Language (BSL) become a recognised language. Picture by: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today.

Workers drag an oil spill boom out onto Mae Ram Phueng Beach in hopes of containing any oil washing ashore from a recent spill off the coast of Rayong, eastern Thailand,. An oil slick off the coast of Thailand continued to expand Friday and was approaching beaches on the east coast, home to fragile coral and seagrass, officials said. Picture by: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli security forces following a demonstration against settlements in the village of Beita in the West Bank, Nablus, West Bank, Palestinian Territory. Picture by APAImages/Shutterstock
Gardai and Bernadette’s family have made a renewed appeal for information regarding Missing woman Bernadette Connolly. Entrance to Donabate beach near the Shoreline Hotel in Dublin where Bernadette was last seen on Friday, 7th January, 2022. Picture by: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Birds feed at a feeding station outside a bird hide at Blashford Lakes Nature reserve, in Hampshire, ahead of this weekend’s RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch. The annual survey encourages people to watch the birds in their garden or local park for an hour over the weekend and record the greatest number of each species they see. Picture by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Ukrainian soldier seen during practical launches of NLAW ATGM at the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security of the National Academy of Land Forces, Ukraine. Picture by Mykola Tys/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Preparation of Vasant Panchami or Saraswati Puja festival in Bangladesh. Sylhet-Bangladesh: An Artist is busy coloring the sculpture of Goddess Saraswati in the Dariya Para area of Sylhet, Bangladesh. Vasant Panchami, also called Saraswati Puja in honor of the goddess Saraswati, is a festival that marks the preparation for the arrival of spring. Vasant Panchami is the festival dedicated to goddess Saraswati who is their goddess of knowledge, language, music, and all arts. She symbolizes creative energy and power in all its forms, including longing and love. Picture by Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
A Port Authority bus and a car that were on a bridge when it collapsed in Pittsburgh’s East End. When the bridge collapsed, rescuers rappeled nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from the dangling bus. Picture by AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
A person looks at National Covid Memorial Wall opposite the Palace of Westminster in central London, which bears hearts drawn by the relatives of people who have died of the virus. Picture by Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Ice makers work over a cutout of a sub-glacial Beijing 2022 logo on the track at the Yanqing National Sliding Center ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in the Yanqing district of Beijing, China. Picture by Xinhua/Shutterstock
The casket of fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera is carried down the stairs of St. Patrick’s Cathedral after funeral services in New York City. Officer Rivera was gunned down along with NYPD partner Wilbert Mora in an ambush on a domestic violence call at a Harlem apartment. New York, United States. Picture by John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock
Protest outside Parliament during the BSL Bill debate which aims to declare British Sign Language as an official UK language, proposed by Rosie Cooper MP. Picture by Matthew Chattle/Shutterstock

