Stone skeletons and traditional costumes: Friday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
February 4, 2022, 4:30 pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

A member of the Tibetan community in New Delhi, India, gets her face painted as she takes part in a protest calling for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Sri Lankan soldiers dressed in traditional costumes carry national flags during the Independence Day celebration in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo by AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
Sinkholes on the shore of the Dead Sea near Ein Gedi beach, Israel. As the Dead Sea is shrinking and its water levels decreasing, hundreds of sinkholes are devouring land where the shoreline once stood. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
The Tricolor arrows during the tribute to the Unknown Soldier, Rome, Italy. Photo by Quirinale press office/AGF/Shutterstock
Great Britain’s flag bearers Dave Ryding and Eve Muirhead lead the team out during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, China. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
“The Nuba Survival” is a five-metre-tall statue of two skeletons locked in an embrace in Checkendon, Oxfordshire. The statue was created by local artist John Buckley – best known for his sculpture of a shark sticking out of a roof in Headington – in 2001 after he visited the Nuba peoples in Sudan. Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Beach goers exercise as the sun rises over the Atlantic Ocean in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is seen arriving back into Portsmouth Harbour, as seen from The Spinnaker Tower. Photo by James Marsh/Shutterstock
Israeli security forces take position during clashes with Palestinian protesters against settlements in the West Bank city of Hebron, Palestinian Territory. Photo by APAImages/Shutterstock
Shopping in the last evening ahead of Hindu Goddess Saraswati Puja, Howrah, West Bengal, India. Photo by Biswarup Ganguly/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

