Winter Games continue and Royal memorabilia: Thursday’s news in pictures

By Jamie Ross
February 10, 2022, 5:14 pm Updated: February 10, 2022, 5:19 pm
China's Wei Ruike battles with United States' Brian Cooper during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Picture by AP.
China's Wei Ruike battles with United States' Brian Cooper during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Picture by AP.

Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with members of the media during a visit to Warszawska Brygada Pancerna military base near Warsaw, Poland. Picture by PA.
Pianist Tom Seals performs during a performance, watched by the Duke of Cambridge, celebrating the achievements of the UK and the contributions it has made to the world at the Al Wasl Dome at Expo2020, as part of his tour of the United Arab Emirates. Picture by PA.
A United States Air Force (USAF) B-52 bomber come in to land at RAF Fairford. Picture by PA.
David Bowie mural unveiled in the underpass of the Tolworth Roundabout where the A3 meets the A240. It’s 50 years ago this week that Bowie’s iconic Ziggy Stardust persona performed for the first time in Tolworth, south London. Picture by PA.
Metropolitan Police chief Dame Cressida Dick leaves BBC Broadcasting House, London, following her appearance on BBC Radio London. Picture by PA.
Ukrainian servicemen walk on an armored fighting vehicle during an exercise in a Joint Forces Operation controlled area in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. Picture by AP.
A child stands outside a ruined home in Mananjary, Madagascar. Officials say the toll of Cyclone Batsirai has risen to 92 deaths and more than 112,000 people displaced by the tropical storm which rampaged across the island earlier this week. Picture by AP.
Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, of Germany, celebrate winning the gold medal in luge team relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Picture by AP.
The Duchess of Cornwall during her visit to the UKHarvest charity’s West London ‘Nourish Hub’. The community kitchen is designed to combat social isolation and loneliness. Picture by PA.
Anita Atkinson, 65, has more than 12,000 items of royal memorabilia on display in a converted dairy on her farm in Weardale, County Durham. The ardent monarchist, will be celebrating the Platinum Jubillee and expects it to be the biggest yet. Picture by PA.

