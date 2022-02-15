Snowdrops in bloom and Dundee’s Winter Olympian: Tuesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Snowdrops in bloom and Dundee’s Winter Olympian: Tuesday’s news in pictures

By John Post
February 15, 2022, 3:13 pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Katie Piper with her OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Devotees are seen during the Madhav Narayan Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. The month-long festival is to observe fast and pray to Goddess Swasthani and God Madhav Narayan for longevity of their husbands and prosperity of their families. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Cards representing the 650 women killed since the beginning of Emmanuel Macron s quiquennat. Gathering of feminist associations near the red bench in tribute to women victims of violence and feminicide, installed in 2021, in Clermont-Ferrand, France. Adrien Fillon/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
The Angel of Independence monument is lit up in red to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Mexico in Mexico City, capital of Mexico. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Athletes of Denmark celebrate winning the ice hockey men’s qualification play-off of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Denmark and Latvia at Wukesong Sports Centre, in Beijing, capital of China. Xinhua/Shutterstock
The first signs of Spring appear as snowdrops bloom in Forteviot, Perthshire, although stormy weather is forecast later on in the week for much of the UK.  Steve MacDougall/ DCT Media
Immigrants wear “Citizenship” masks at the Day Without Immigrants rally in Time Square, New York. The rally is part of a national day of action and protest during which organisers have called on immigrants to stay away from work, school and spending money. Their goal is to demonstrate the extent to which the United States depends on immigrants and to put pressure on the Biden Administration and Congress. Deccio Serrano/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Jim, a gas lamp lighter engineer from British Gas, works in St John Smith Square, Westminster, London. Over 300 gas fuelled lamps still remain in Westminster and around 1,500 gas lamps, dating back 200 years old, continue to light the capital. Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Great Britain’s Natasha Mckay, who is from Dundee, during the Women Single Skating – Free Skating on day eleven of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing. Andrew Milligan/ PA
A masked soldier is pictured at the Military Training Centre set up within 24 hours in Zaporizhzhia Region, southeastern Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock

