Snowdrops in bloom and Dundee's Winter Olympian: Tuesday's news in pictures By John Post February 15, 2022, 3:13 pm

Katie Piper with her OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Devotees are seen during the Madhav Narayan Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. The month-long festival is to observe fast and pray to Goddess Swasthani and God Madhav Narayan for longevity of their husbands and prosperity of their families. Xinhua/Shutterstock Cards representing the 650 women killed since the beginning of Emmanuel Macron s quiquennat. Gathering of feminist associations near the red bench in tribute to women victims of violence and feminicide, installed in 2021, in Clermont-Ferrand, France. Adrien Fillon/NurPhoto/Shutterstock The Angel of Independence monument is lit up in red to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Mexico in Mexico City, capital of Mexico. Xinhua/Shutterstock Athletes of Denmark celebrate winning the ice hockey men's qualification play-off of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Denmark and Latvia at Wukesong Sports Centre, in Beijing, capital of China. Xinhua/Shutterstock The first signs of Spring appear as snowdrops bloom in Forteviot, Perthshire, although stormy weather is forecast later on in the week for much of the UK. Steve MacDougall/ DCT Media Immigrants wear "Citizenship" masks at the Day Without Immigrants rally in Time Square, New York. The rally is part of a national day of action and protest during which organisers have called on immigrants to stay away from work, school and spending money. Their goal is to demonstrate the extent to which the United States depends on immigrants and to put pressure on the Biden Administration and Congress. Deccio Serrano/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Jim, a gas lamp lighter engineer from British Gas, works in St John Smith Square, Westminster, London. Over 300 gas fuelled lamps still remain in Westminster and around 1,500 gas lamps, dating back 200 years old, continue to light the capital. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Great Britain's Natasha Mckay, who is from Dundee, during the Women Single Skating – Free Skating on day eleven of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing. Andrew Milligan/ PA A masked soldier is pictured at the Military Training Centre set up within 24 hours in Zaporizhzhia Region, southeastern Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock