Storm Eunice and flying skaters: Friday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Storm Eunice and flying skaters: Friday’s news in pictures

By John Post
February 18, 2022, 4:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

New Dawn Light Spectacular at Knowsley Hall near Liverpool. The light show is made by video projection artists Illuminos and accompanied by an atmospheric soundtrack from renowned composer Patrick Dineen which takes place on the evenings of Friday 18 February and Saturday 19 February. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Lifeboat volunteers Brad Johnson (right) and Nick Walton on board the London Underground in full lifesaving kit as they attempt to visit 200 tube stations in one day to raise funds for the RNLI. As well as visiting a double century of stations the pair will also be visiting all four RNLI Thames Lifeboat Stations (Chiswick, Teddington, Tower and Gravesend) over the weekend. Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, of the United States, compete in the pairs short program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, as Storm Eunice hits the south coast, with attractions closing, travel disruption and a major incident declared in some areas, meaning people are warned to stay indoors. Jacob King/PA Wire/PA Images
Photographers take pictures during a photo call for artworks from the Macklowe Collection at Sotheby’s in London prior to being offered at auction in New York. Works on show include one of Andy Warhol’s last self-portraits (left), estimated to fetch $15 to $20 million and a never before seen late masterpiece by Mark Rothko, estimated at $35 to $50 million. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Palestinians attend Friday prayer in solidarity with prisoners in Israeli jails, in front of Red cross office in Gaza city. APAImages/Shutterstock
British Airways flight struggling with a cross-wind on its approach to Heathrow Airport. Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
A model is prepped backstage during the Bora Aksu show at One Church Square Vauxhall Bridge Road during, London Fashion Week 2022.  Yui Mok/PA Wire
Lena Haecki (3rd R) of Switzerland competes during biathlon women’s 12.5km mass start of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China’s Hebei Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Dark clouds over the Tower of London as Storm Eunice sweeps across the UK after hitting the south coast earlier on Friday. With attractions closing, travel disruption and a major incident declared in some areas, people have been urged to stay indoors. John Walton/PA Wire

Druids and antivenom: Thursday’s news in pictures

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]