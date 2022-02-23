Strong Winds and Rainbow Umbrellas: Wednesday’s News in Pictures By Claire Clifton Coles February 23, 2022, 4:17 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 4:18 pm A walker crosses the bridge at Wet Sleddale in the early morning. The walkers umbrella is blown inside out as she crosses, with the over spill running at the reservoir in Cumbria. Charlotte Graham/Shutterstock [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on the 23rd of February. Wednesday’s news in pictures. A man walks amid heavy snowfall at a village in Sursyar area of Budgam district near Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Xinhua/Shutterstock Swimmers from Hampstead Ponds cross the road in their swimming costumes outside the Royal Courts of Justice, London, as they await the result of a judicial review brought by Christina Efthimiou over whether the charges for bathing at the ponds in Hampstead Heath unlawfully discriminate against disabled people. Victoria Jones/PA Wire Cyclists pedal during the fourth stage of the UAE Cycling Tour, from Fujairah Fort to Jebel Jais, United Arab Emirates. Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP Search and rescue teams check on residents in Bewdley, in Worcestershire, where floodwater from the River Severn has breached the town’s flood defences following high rainfall from Storm Franklin. Elsewhere on the river a severe flood warning, meaning there is a danger to life, has been issued at the Wharfage in Ironbridge. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Bella Hadid wears a creation as part of the Fendi A/W 22/23 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan. AP Photo/Antonio Calanni Jemma Gowland from Collect Open with her work Lifespan Work on display at ‘Collect’, the annual international fair produced by the Crafts Council at Somerset House in London, showcasing contemporary craft and design from 40 galleries and works from over 400 artists. David Parry/PA Wire A man makes milk tea at a milk tea shop in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan. Xinhua/Shutterstock Demonstrators take part in a protest in support of three Kurdish students from Antalya’s Akdeniz University, who were allegedly victims of a racist attack by a group of some thirty people, in Izmir, Turkey, on Wednesday. Berkcan Zengin/GocherImagery/Shutterstock Wind turbines in the Hochwald forest rise out of the fog in the morning, under which the city of Trier, Germany, is still hidden. Harald Tittel/dpa via AP Womens Curling Team return with the Gold: Tuesday’s News in Pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Womens Curling Team return with the Gold: Tuesday’s News in Pictures Dancing down the Runway at London Fashion Week: Monday’s News in Pictures Storm Eunice and flying skaters: Friday’s news in pictures Druids and antivenom: Thursday’s news in pictures