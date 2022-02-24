Thursday’s news in Pictures: Wind from the East.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday’s news in Pictures: Wind from the East.

By Louis Delbarre
February 24, 2022, 4:01 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 4:38 pm
Ukrainians hold a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside Downing Street, central London. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today

Members of An Garda at the entrance to the Embassy of Russia in Dublin where red paint was poured on the coat of arms of the Russian Federation following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Festival Creative Director Amanda Tyndall leads a staged positive eco-protest to encourage people to join the eco-revolution at Summerhall, Edinburgh during a media call for the announcement of the Edinburgh Science Festival programme. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Smoke rise from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka
Supporters cheer on a trucker caravan heading toward Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates, in Needles, California: AP Photo/Nathan Howard
Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses an election rally in Pratapgarh, India. AP Photo/Sumit Kumar
The vets at the Highland Wildlife Park have confirmed that the three-month-old cub is male during his first routine health check on Wednesday. He was born in December 2021 to mother Victoria and father Arktos at the wildlife park, near Aviemore.  Royal Zoological Society/PA Wire
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton on day two of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain. Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.</p> <p>
Great Britain’s Jason Kenny in action in the Mens Sprint Qualifying. Britains most successful Olympian Sir Jason Kenny retires from cycling. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

