Thursday's news in Pictures: Wind from the East. By Louis Delbarre February 24, 2022, 4:01 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 4:38 pm Ukrainians hold a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside Downing Street, central London. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Members of An Garda at the entrance to the Embassy of Russia in Dublin where red paint was poured on the coat of arms of the Russian Federation following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Brian Lawless/PA Wire Festival Creative Director Amanda Tyndall leads a staged positive eco-protest to encourage people to join the eco-revolution at Summerhall, Edinburgh during a media call for the announcement of the Edinburgh Science Festival programme. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Smoke rise from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka Supporters cheer on a trucker caravan heading toward Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates, in Needles, California: AP Photo/Nathan Howard Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses an election rally in Pratapgarh, India. AP Photo/Sumit Kumar The vets at the Highland Wildlife Park have confirmed that the three-month-old cub is male during his first routine health check on Wednesday. He was born in December 2021 to mother Victoria and father Arktos at the wildlife park, near Aviemore. Royal Zoological Society/PA Wire Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on day two of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain. Bradley Collyer/PA Wire. Great Britain's Jason Kenny in action in the Mens Sprint Qualifying. Britains most successful Olympian Sir Jason Kenny retires from cycling. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.