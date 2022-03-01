Aged whisky and royals on tour: Tuesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Aged whisky and royals on tour: Tuesday’s news in pictures

By Jamie Ross
March 1, 2022, 2:38 pm Updated: March 1, 2022, 2:42 pm
The Archdruid of Stonehenge and Britain poses in front of the sunrise exhibit after performing a blessing for The world of Stonehenge exhibition on its opening day to the public, at the British Museum, in central London. Picture by PA.
Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

The Duchess of Cambridge at Abergavenny Market to see first hand how important local suppliers are to rural communities and to mark St David’s Day during a visit Abergavenny and Blaenavon in Wales. Picture by PA.
The Prince of Wales meets members of the public during a visit to the sea front at Southend-on-Sea and to attend a reception for volunteers and community leaders at Sands by the Sea restaurant. Picture by PA.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a press conference at the British Embassy in Warsaw, Poland after his meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Picture by PA.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Abergavenny Market to see first hand how important local suppliers are to rural communities and to mark St David’s Day during a visit Abergavenny and Blaenavon in Wales. Picture by PA.
This handout photo released by Ukrainian Emergency Service shows emergency service personnel inspecting the damage inside the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Picture by AP.
Previously unissued photo of Dr Michel Dugon of the Venom Lab at National University of Ireland Galway with a Noble False Widow (Steatoda Nobilis) spider. Scientists in Galway have published the first record of a noble false widow spider feeding on a protected species of bat in the UK. Picture by PA.
A volunteer of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces walks by a damaged armored vehicle at a checkpoint in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture by AP.
Bonhams’ Head of Whisky Martin Green inspects a bottle of one of the oldest known Macallan Scotch Whiskys ever produced, The Macallan-78 year old, which leads Bonhams Whisky sale in Edinburgh on Wednesday. Picture by PA.
Tyson Fury during the press conference at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture by PA.

