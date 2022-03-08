Paralympic victory for Ukraine: Tuesday’s news in pictures By John Post March 8, 2022, 4:00 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A woman walks amongst flowering daffodils at Taylors Bulbs in Holbeach, Lincolnshire. The fourth generation family run flower growers farm over 750 hectares, of which over 150 are daffodils. Each summer in excess of 3,000 tonnes of daffodil bulbs pass through the yard. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Members of Indonesian National Narcotics Agency train their dogs of K-9 anti-narcotics squads at a training camp in Lido Narcotics Rehabilitation Centre in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia. Xinhua/Shutterstock Dusted before sale a rare set of four carved marble figures representing the four seasons from La Granja Vella de Marti Codolar in Barcelona, Spain, on display at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst, West Sussex. Made in France in the late 17th – early 18th century the life-size figures are going up for sale with an estimate of £120,000 – £180,000 in the Home, Garden and Natural History auction on March 23. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Chettikulangara Bharani is a spectacular festivals celebrated at Chettikulangara Temple near Mavelikara in Alappuzha. Held during the Malayalam month of Kumbham (February-March), the festival is dedicated to Goddess (Bhagavathy). Haripriya/Pacific Press/Shutterstock Svetlana, 76 years old, who fled from Odessa, Ukraine, sits at the border crossing in Kroscienko, Poland. U.N. officials said that the Russian onslaught has forced 2 million people to flee Ukraine. It has trapped others inside besieged cities that are running low on food, water and medicine amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II. AP Photo/Markus Schreiber A person looks up at Luke Jerram’s seven-metre diameter artwork Mars, as it goes on display at the Corn Exchange, Dorchester. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Models on the catwalk at the Chanel show of the Autumn/Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France. David Fisher/Shutterstock Guest seating arrangement for the 75th EE British Academy Film Awards, Royal Albert Hall, London. James Veysey/BAFTA/Shutterstock Villages of Haripur, Balipara getting back from a 200-year-old Polo Bawa festival with their traditional fishing nets and Polo made of bamboo and cane at a Beel in the Bangla calendar month of Falgun. Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Winner Vitalii Lukianenko UKR (guide Boys Babar), runner up Anatolii Kovalevskyi UKR (guide Oleksandr Mukshin, and third place Dmytro Suiarko UKR (guide Oleksandr Nikonovych) after the Men’s Middle Distance Vision Impaired Para Biathlon at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre.<br />Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games, China. OIS/Thomas Lovelock/Shutterstock Ringo, McCartney and sunflower fields: Monday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close