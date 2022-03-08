In Pictures: global events marking International Women’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In Pictures: global events marking International Women’s Day

By John Post
March 8, 2022, 5:12 pm
Post Thumbnail

Today marks the 114th International Women’s Day which is marked annually by celebrations, remembrances, and protests which highlight the social and political aspects of being a woman.

This years main theme was represented by the #BreaktheBias hashtag with the idea of promoting a ‘gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’.

Many events  also brought attention to gender and sexual based violence and equality in employment laws, as well as support for Ukraine.

Here is a look at events from across the globe.

A girl wearing Ukrainian face paint during a demonstration to protest against gender violence to commemorate International Women’s Day at Palermo, Italy. Antonio Melita/Pacific Press/Shutterstock
Members of Women’s networks and Thai labour unions gathered at Democracy Monument before marching to Government House in Bangkok, Thailand to mark the International Women’s Day and calling for women workers rights and maternity rights .The demonstration aimed to draw attention to the International Labour Organization’s C183 which are laws concerning maternity protection. Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Women from various organisations took to the streets protesting against the women’s inequality and sexual violence, Indonesia. Algi Febri Sugita/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
The Duchess of Cornwall, hosts Kat Cordiner, Abby Johnston and Charlotte Irving, members of rowing ‘Team ExtraOARdinary’, at Clarence House, London, after they rowed for 42 days, seven hours and 17 minutes at sea: a full seven days faster than the previous world record for a female trio in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. Chris Jackson/PA Wire
Activists of All India Democratic Women’s Association participate in a procession to mark International Women’s Day in Hyderabad, India. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
Protestors hold signs during a demonstration called ”Women stand with Ukraine” near the European Union headquarters on International Women’s Day in Brussels, Belgium. Valeria Mongelli/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Children in Crossfire mural for International Women’s Day 2022, Belfast, by graffiti mural artist Dean Kane from Visual Waste. The group has unveiled a new mural in Belfast’s Corporation Street to highlight the injustice women across the world endure. Under the campaign hashtag #BreakTheBias, the mural shows a woman crossing her arms in a globally recognised pose that signifies the campaign’s determination to challenge discrimination and bias. Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Students in procession for the transfeminist strike organised by the Non Una di Meno association in Milan. Rossella Papetti/AGF/Shutterstock
Palestinian women participate in a celebration on the traditional women’s day in Gaza City. APAImages/Shutterstock
Protesters wear masks portraying Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, and former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, during a rally near the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines. AP Photo/Aaron Favila
British Museum staff look at a Mami Wati headpiece from Nigeria, early 1900’s, during the launch of the Citi exhibition Feminine Power: the divine to the demonic, on International Women’s Day at The British Museum, London, for the unveiling of a newly acquired icon of the Hindu goddess Kali by Bengali artist, Kaushik Ghosh. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
Civil society organisations held press conferences and rallies and demanded women’s labour rights and childcare burdens, Seoul, South Korea. Sanghwan Jung/Shutterstock
Activists bring a sculpture depicting an oligarchy-themed octopus during a rally celebrating International Women’s Day in Jakarta, Indonesia. Tatan Syuflana/AP/Shutterstock
Female sanitary workers were showered with flowers at a college in Chennai during a thank you procession. Sri Loganathan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Indian women stand in a formation to make the symbol of International Women’s Day to celebrate the day in Ahmedabad, India. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
Women from different Non-Governmental Organisations hold a protest rally to mark the International Women’s Day 2022 at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria. Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

