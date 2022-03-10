Crufts and cruise ships: Thursday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Crufts and cruise ships: Thursday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
March 10, 2022, 4:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

A man walks in the snow covered Malakasa village, north of Athens, Greece. A weather system dubbed Filippos caused temperatures in much of the country to plummet and brought heavy snowfall as schools in the northern Athens and other towns of Greece have closed. Photo by Thanassis Stavrakis
Vasyl, a Ukrainian soldier had just left the battle wounded in Lugansk region. The other day he lost his son, a soldier. Amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Photo by Vadim Kudinov
In Barishal, workers load thousands of delicate pottery pieces onto a boat for them to be sold at local markets across the Bangladesh. A team of workers can make up to 25,000 handmade plant and plate pots each day. This is the only place in Bangladesh where pottery is transported by boat, as the usual method is by truck. Photo by Mustasinur Rahman Alvi. Photo by Mustasinur Rahman Alvi
A stork sits on a power pole as the sun rises in Neu Anspach near Frankfurt, Germany. Photo by Michael Probst
Indian policemen detain an exile Tibetan activist during a protest outside the Chinese Embassy, in New Delhi, India. The protest was to mark the anniversary of the March 10, 1959, Tibetan Uprising Day, against the Chinese rule, which was brutally quelled by Chinese army forcing the spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and thousands of Tibetans to go into exile. Photo by Altaf Qadri
Children play among the rubble of their homes bombed by the Syrian government forces and Russian fighter jets in the Filon village southwest of Idlib, Syria. The attack was carried out in an attempt to regain control of the rebel-held town in the Idlib governorate. Photo by Juma Muhammad
Susan Reilly and her Pyrenean Mountain Dog called Boris during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC). Photo by Jacob King/PA Wire
Virgin Voyages new Cruise ship Valiant Lady makes her debut on the River Thames this morning accompanied by a spectacular display on the lead tug’s water monitors. The gigantic cruise ship is visiting London International Cruise Terminal (Tilbury) for a promotional event to introduce the ship to the travel industry and press. Photo by Fraser Gray/Shutterstock
Jing Hanyi (top) of Sichuan Blue Whales goes to basket during the 33rd round match between Nanjing Monkey Kings and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China’s Liaoning Province. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Surprised London commuters this morning witnessed TV star and mother-of-two Jacqueline Jossa treading barefoot over 30,000 LEGO® bricks at London Southbank, to raise money for Red Nose Day 2022. The challenge forms part of the LEGO Group’s partnership with Comic Relief. Impressed by Jacqueline’s challenge? Show your support by donating to Red Nose Day 2022 via the Comic Relief website. Photo by Ben Queenborough/PinPep/Shutterstock
The last surviving gasholder from the Granton Gasworks in North Edinburgh, is illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as a gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire

