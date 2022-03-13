Flag bearers and Comic Con: Sunday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Flag bearers and Comic Con: Sunday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
March 13, 2022, 4:59 pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

Windsor Street in Edinburgh, where the Ukraine Consulate is based, has unofficially been renamed ‘Volodymyr Zelenskyy Street’ as a gesture of solidarity with the president and people of Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Civil defence group from the city of Vyshhorod on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Some have military training, others are members of the Ukrainian police, but they are mostly civilians united to protect their homeland. Photo by André Alves/News Pictures/Shutterstock
A man wearing a face mask walks on the fire during the Hiwatari or fire-walking ceremony at Takao-san Yakuo-in Yuki-ji Temple in Hachioji. Buddhist devotees walked over the fire with bare feet to pray for world peace and receive protection from misfortune and good health. Visitors can participate at the end of the ceremony to receive the benefits. The annual event is held on the second Sunday of March at the down skirt of Mt. Takao, Japan. Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
The pack of skiers is on its way from Maloja to S-Chanf as they participate in the 52. annual Engadin skiing marathon in Sils, Switzerland. Photo by Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP
Participants take part in the closing ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics. Photo by AP Photo/Dita Alangkara
4 year old Archie with his mother watch the St Patrick’s Day parade in London. Photo by James Manning/PA Wire
People attend a demonstration organised by London EuroMaidan and British-Ukrainian volunteers outside Downing Street, London, to show solidarity with Ukraine following the invasion by Russia. Photo by James Manning/PA Wire
Locomotive 4555 steams up and prepares to leave the platform at Cranmore station on the East Somerset Railway, as steam weekends begin to return to normality after the coronavirus pandemic and heritage railways gear up for the Spring season across the country. Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Flag bearers including Neil and Andrew Simpson of Great Britain take part in the closing ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Beijing. Photo by AP Photo/Dita Alangkara
Kite surfers making the most of the wind and waves at Aberdeen beach on Sunday afternoon.<br />Photo by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 13-03-2022
Ruby Nolan (10), from Wexford, dressed as the DC character ‘Poison Ivy’ attends Comic Con at the Convention Center, Dublin. Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire

 

