Flag bearers and Comic Con: Sunday's news in pictures By Gemma Bibby March 13, 2022, 4:59 pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. Windsor Street in Edinburgh, where the Ukraine Consulate is based, has unofficially been renamed 'Volodymyr Zelenskyy Street' as a gesture of solidarity with the president and people of Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire Civil defence group from the city of Vyshhorod on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Some have military training, others are members of the Ukrainian police, but they are mostly civilians united to protect their homeland. Photo by André Alves/News Pictures/Shutterstock A man wearing a face mask walks on the fire during the Hiwatari or fire-walking ceremony at Takao-san Yakuo-in Yuki-ji Temple in Hachioji. Buddhist devotees walked over the fire with bare feet to pray for world peace and receive protection from misfortune and good health. Visitors can participate at the end of the ceremony to receive the benefits. The annual event is held on the second Sunday of March at the down skirt of Mt. Takao, Japan. Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock The pack of skiers is on its way from Maloja to S-Chanf as they participate in the 52. annual Engadin skiing marathon in Sils, Switzerland. Photo by Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP Participants take part in the closing ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics. Photo by AP Photo/Dita Alangkara 4 year old Archie with his mother watch the St Patrick's Day parade in London. Photo by James Manning/PA Wire People attend a demonstration organised by London EuroMaidan and British-Ukrainian volunteers outside Downing Street, London, to show solidarity with Ukraine following the invasion by Russia. Photo by James Manning/PA Wire Locomotive 4555 steams up and prepares to leave the platform at Cranmore station on the East Somerset Railway, as steam weekends begin to return to normality after the coronavirus pandemic and heritage railways gear up for the Spring season across the country. Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Wire Flag bearers including Neil and Andrew Simpson of Great Britain take part in the closing ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Beijing. Photo by AP Photo/Dita Alangkara Kite surfers making the most of the wind and waves at Aberdeen beach on Sunday afternoon.<br />Photo by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 13-03-2022 Ruby Nolan (10), from Wexford, dressed as the DC character 'Poison Ivy' attends Comic Con at the Convention Center, Dublin. Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire