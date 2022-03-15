Ukraine mourns fallen servicemen: Tuesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Ukraine mourns fallen servicemen: Tuesday’s news in pictures

By John Post
March 15, 2022, 2:15 pm Updated: March 15, 2022, 3:24 pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Hindu devotees blow horns and shells during an annual temple car festival procession in Chennai, India. Sri Loganathan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Great Britain and background on the video screen President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine at the meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force in London. Heikki Saukkomaa/Shutterstock
Lai Junhao (C) of Zhejiang Golden Bulls dunks the ball during the 35th round match between Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Jilin Northeast Tigers at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China’s Liaoning Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock
The First UK solo exhibition by Japanese artist Kawanabe Kyosai in almost 30 years at the Royal Academy. It includes around 80 works, many of which have never been exhibited or published as part of the Isareal Goldman collection. The exhibition runs from 19 March-19 June 2022. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock
Models wearing fashion brand PEIEN perform during the Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO 2022 Autumn / Winter collection at PEIEN STUDIO in Tokyo, Japan. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
A litter of wild smooth-coated otter pups of the Bishan family are seen in Singapore’s Kallang Basin. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Four Ukrainian service members who were killed in the war with Russia are mourned during their funeral at the Church of the Most Holy Apostles Peter and Paul in Lviv, Ukraine. Bryan Smith/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Chris Evans and Josh Littlejohn at the launch of Social Bite’s first coffee shop in England on The Strand in central London. The coffee shop operates a Pay-It-Forward system where food, drink and vouchers can be purchased for those in need, as well as employing people from the homeless community to work there full-time. Ian West/PA Wire
A band plays at the packed Guinness enclosure as crowds return to Cheltenham for the first time in two years, Cheltenham Racecourse. Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
A firefighter comforts a woman outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia’s offensive in Ukraine has edged closer to central Kyiv with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighbourhood as the leaders of three European Union member countries planned a visit to Ukraine’s embattled capital. AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

