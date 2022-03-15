Ukraine mourns fallen servicemen: Tuesday’s news in pictures By John Post March 15, 2022, 2:15 pm Updated: March 15, 2022, 3:24 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Hindu devotees blow horns and shells during an annual temple car festival procession in Chennai, India. Sri Loganathan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Great Britain and background on the video screen President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine at the meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force in London. Heikki Saukkomaa/Shutterstock Lai Junhao (C) of Zhejiang Golden Bulls dunks the ball during the 35th round match between Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Jilin Northeast Tigers at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China’s Liaoning Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock The First UK solo exhibition by Japanese artist Kawanabe Kyosai in almost 30 years at the Royal Academy. It includes around 80 works, many of which have never been exhibited or published as part of the Isareal Goldman collection. The exhibition runs from 19 March-19 June 2022. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock Models wearing fashion brand PEIEN perform during the Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO 2022 Autumn / Winter collection at PEIEN STUDIO in Tokyo, Japan. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock A litter of wild smooth-coated otter pups of the Bishan family are seen in Singapore’s Kallang Basin. Xinhua/Shutterstock Four Ukrainian service members who were killed in the war with Russia are mourned during their funeral at the Church of the Most Holy Apostles Peter and Paul in Lviv, Ukraine. Bryan Smith/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Chris Evans and Josh Littlejohn at the launch of Social Bite’s first coffee shop in England on The Strand in central London. The coffee shop operates a Pay-It-Forward system where food, drink and vouchers can be purchased for those in need, as well as employing people from the homeless community to work there full-time. Ian West/PA Wire A band plays at the packed Guinness enclosure as crowds return to Cheltenham for the first time in two years, Cheltenham Racecourse. Javier Garcia/Shutterstock A firefighter comforts a woman outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia’s offensive in Ukraine has edged closer to central Kyiv with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighbourhood as the leaders of three European Union member countries planned a visit to Ukraine’s embattled capital. AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close