Festivals and protests: Friday's news in pictures By John Post March 18, 2022, 3:46 pm

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama receives the President of the Central Tibetan Administration Penpa Tsering before beginning a religious talk at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala, India. AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia Horses from Gordon Elliott's stables on the gallops during day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. David Davies/PA Wire for the Jockey Club. Members of Green Korea, an environmental civic group, stage a rally in front of the headquarters of top steelmaker POSCO in Seoul, South Korea to call for the company to scrap a project to build a coal-fired power plant, which emits greenhouse gases, in the eastern coastal city of Samcheok. Green Korea United/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Orthodox Jewish children dressed in costumes take part in the annual festival of Purim on the streets of Stamford Hill in north London. Purim festival is celebrated by Jewish community around the world, commemorating when Jewish people were saved from Haman. It is a joyous annual festival where children dress in fancy costumes, friends and family, and the Jewish community gather to tradition through feasting, rejoicing and exchanging food. Steve Taylor/SOPA Images/Shutterstock A cloud of smoke raises after an explosion in Lviv, western Ukraine. The mayor of Lviv says missiles struck near the city's airport early Friday morning. AP Photo Hot air balloons are seen in the sky during the annual Canberra Balloon Spectacular festival in Canberra, Australia. Xinhua/Shutterstock A reveller smeared in coloured powder dances during Holi festival in Hyderabad., India. Holi heralds the arrival of spring. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A. People protest outside Maritime House in Dover after P&O Ferries suspended sailings and handed 800 seafarers immediate severance notices. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Belgian Camille Laus pictured in action during a heat of the women 400m race, on the first day of the World Athletics Indoor Championships, in Belgrade, Serbia. The championships take place from 18 to 20 March. Shutterstock Police officers try to stop demonstrators during a protest against the worst economic crisis the country has ever faced in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Political parties and civil society groups have been staging protests across the country accusing the government of being responsible for the country's economic crisis. Pradeep Dambarage/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock