Festivals and protests: Friday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Festivals and protests: Friday’s news in pictures

By John Post
March 18, 2022, 3:46 pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama receives the President of the Central Tibetan Administration Penpa Tsering before beginning a religious talk at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala, India. AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia
Horses from Gordon Elliott’s stables on the gallops during day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.  David Davies/PA Wire for the Jockey Club.
Members of Green Korea, an environmental civic group, stage a rally in front of the headquarters of top steelmaker POSCO in Seoul, South Korea to call for the company to scrap a project to build a coal-fired power plant, which emits greenhouse gases, in the eastern coastal city of Samcheok. Green Korea United/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Orthodox Jewish children dressed in costumes take part in the annual festival of Purim on the streets of Stamford Hill in north London. Purim festival is celebrated by Jewish community around the world, commemorating when Jewish people were saved from Haman. It is a joyous annual festival where children dress in fancy costumes, friends and family, and the Jewish community gather to tradition through feasting, rejoicing and exchanging food. Steve Taylor/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
A cloud of smoke raises after an explosion in Lviv, western Ukraine.  The mayor of Lviv says missiles struck near the city’s airport early Friday morning. AP Photo
Hot air balloons are seen in the sky during the annual Canberra Balloon Spectacular festival in Canberra, Australia. Xinhua/Shutterstock
A reveller smeared in coloured powder dances during Holi festival in Hyderabad., India. Holi  heralds the arrival of spring. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
People protest outside Maritime House in Dover after P&O Ferries suspended sailings and handed 800 seafarers immediate severance notices. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Belgian Camille Laus pictured in action during a heat of the women 400m race, on the first day of the World Athletics Indoor Championships, in Belgrade, Serbia. The championships take place from 18 to 20 March. Shutterstock
Police officers try to stop demonstrators during a protest against the worst economic crisis the country has ever faced in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Political parties and civil society groups have been staging protests across the country accusing the government of being responsible for the country’s economic crisis. Pradeep Dambarage/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

St Patrick’s day celebrations: Thursday’s news in pictures

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]