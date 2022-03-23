National Day of Reflection and The Prince of Wales meets drag queen May McFettridge: Wednesday’s news in pictures By Katherine Ferries March 23, 2022, 3:47 pm Updated: March 23, 2022, 3:58 pm The Prince of Wales meets drag queen May McFettridge at the re-opening of the Grand Opera house, Belfast, on the second day of his two-day visit to Northern Ireland. Picture by Niall Carson/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today. Flowers by the The National Covid Memorial Wall in London, on the second National Day of Reflection, to remember those who died during the covid pandemic. Picture by: Yui Mok/PA Wire A team of National Lottery millionaire mums helping at the Cowshed, a Berkshire charity which provides tailored bags of good quality cleaned and ironed clothes, and other essentials, free to anyone in a time of personal crisis. With Mother’s Day this Sunday, 27 March 2022, the demand for The Cowshed’s services is growing day-by-day. The National Lottery winners got to work packing referral bags, adding a few treats for mums who are due to receive the bags days. Picture by Sam Bagnall/National Lottery/PA Wire The pack of riders passing a hot air balloon of Minerva, during the men’s elite race of the ‘Classic Brugge-De Panne’ one-day cycling race, 207,9km from Brugge to De Panne. Belgium. Picture by Shutterstock Women prepare pillow covers depicting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in Ceska Skalice, Czech Republic. Czech satirical collage artist Tomas Brinek decided to create a pillowcase with the image of Zelensky after the head of state became an idol to many, amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The money raised from the sale – so far 422,000 Czech crowns (£14,271.20) – will be used to aid Ukraine. Over 2,200 pieces have been sold and another 1,000 are planned for production. Picture by Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock A rare Philippine spotted deer fawn named Lyra who has been born at Chester Zoo. Lyra, was born as part of an acclaimed conservation breeding programme, set up at the request of the Philippine government to ensure a genetically viable population live in leading zoos in Europe- as only 700 now remain in the wild. Picture by Chester Zoo/PA Wire People take part in a demonstration against the dismissal of P&O workers organised by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at the P&O ferry terminal in Cairnryan, Dumfries and Galloway, after the ferry giant handed 800 seafarers immediate severance notices last week. Picture by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire President Joe Biden speaks to reporters at the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC. Biden and allies are meeting Thursday in Brussels and are expected to announce new sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine the White House said yesterday. Picture by Samuel Corum/UPI/Shutterstock Students attend a livestreamed popular-science lecture given by Chinese astronauts from China’s space station Tiangong, at the China Science and Technology Museum in Beijing. Chinese astronauts gave a livestreamed science lecture. The Shenzhou-13 crew members Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu conducted diverse scientific experiments in zero-gravity environment and introduced the space science facilities during the lecture. Picture by Xinhua/Shutterstock Skye Nicolson during a media workout at Leeds Kirkgate Market. Picture by: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. An AW139 helicopter flying the tricolour perform a flypast during a ceremony at Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, Co. Dublin, marking the 100th anniversary of the Irish Air Corp. Picture by Brian Lawless/PA Wire Distillery reopens and Texas tornado: Tuesdays News in Pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Distillery reopens and Texas tornado: Tuesdays News in Pictures Forces’ thanksgiving and Nazanin visits speaker: Monday’s News in Pictures Ukrainians continue to flee their homes: Sunday’s news in pictures Tokyo fashion and aid for Ukraine: Saturday’s news in pictures