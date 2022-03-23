National Day of Reflection and The Prince of Wales meets drag queen May McFettridge: Wednesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News World

National Day of Reflection and The Prince of Wales meets drag queen May McFettridge: Wednesday’s news in pictures

By Katherine Ferries
March 23, 2022, 3:47 pm Updated: March 23, 2022, 3:58 pm
The Prince of Wales meets drag queen May McFettridge at the re-opening of the Grand Opera house, Belfast, on the second day of his two-day visit to Northern Ireland. Picture by Niall Carson/PA Wire
The Prince of Wales meets drag queen May McFettridge at the re-opening of the Grand Opera house, Belfast, on the second day of his two-day visit to Northern Ireland. Picture by Niall Carson/PA Wire

Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today.

Flowers by the The National Covid Memorial Wall in London, on the second National Day of Reflection, to remember those who died during the covid pandemic. Picture by: Yui Mok/PA Wire
A team of National Lottery millionaire mums helping at the Cowshed, a Berkshire charity which provides tailored bags of good quality cleaned and ironed clothes, and other essentials, free to anyone in a time of personal crisis. With Mother’s Day this Sunday, 27 March 2022, the demand for The Cowshed’s services is growing day-by-day. The National Lottery winners got to work packing referral bags, adding a few treats for mums who are due to receive the bags days. Picture by Sam Bagnall/National Lottery/PA Wire
The pack of riders passing a hot air balloon of Minerva, during the men’s elite race of the ‘Classic Brugge-De Panne’ one-day cycling race, 207,9km from Brugge to De Panne. Belgium. Picture by Shutterstock
Women prepare pillow covers depicting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in Ceska Skalice, Czech Republic. Czech satirical collage artist Tomas Brinek decided to create a pillowcase with the image of Zelensky after the head of state became an idol to many, amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The money raised from the sale – so far 422,000 Czech crowns (£14,271.20) – will be used to aid Ukraine. Over 2,200 pieces have been sold and another 1,000 are planned for production. Picture by Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A rare Philippine spotted deer fawn named Lyra who has been born at Chester Zoo. Lyra, was born as part of an acclaimed conservation breeding programme, set up at the request of the Philippine government to ensure a genetically viable population live in leading zoos in Europe- as only 700 now remain in the wild. Picture by Chester Zoo/PA Wire
People take part in a demonstration against the dismissal of P&O workers organised by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at the P&O ferry terminal in Cairnryan, Dumfries and Galloway, after the ferry giant handed 800 seafarers immediate severance notices last week. Picture by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters at the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC. Biden and allies are meeting Thursday in Brussels and are expected to announce new sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine the White House said yesterday. Picture by Samuel Corum/UPI/Shutterstock
Students attend a livestreamed popular-science lecture given by Chinese astronauts from China’s space station Tiangong, at the China Science and Technology Museum in Beijing. Chinese astronauts gave a livestreamed science lecture. The Shenzhou-13 crew members Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu conducted diverse scientific experiments in zero-gravity environment and introduced the space science facilities during the lecture. Picture by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Skye Nicolson during a media workout at Leeds Kirkgate Market. Picture by: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
An AW139 helicopter flying the tricolour perform a flypast during a ceremony at Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, Co. Dublin, marking the 100th anniversary of the Irish Air Corp. Picture by Brian Lawless/PA Wire

