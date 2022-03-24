Spring has sprung and The Royal Collection Trust: Thursday’s news in pictures By Katherine Ferries March 24, 2022, 3:40 pm Updated: March 24, 2022, 3:48 pm Spring in Kashmir, India. Tulips seen in full bloom inside the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden. Picture by: Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/Shutterstock [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today. EACOP is the pipeline project between Tanzania and Uganda where the world’s largest heated pipeline that would cause 34 million tons of CO2 per year (7 times what Uganda emits) is under construction. 14,000 families would be displaced and 40 million people would risk having their drinking water contaminated. It is one of the biggest climate bombs, covering more than 1444 km and threatening to destroy lives and biodiversity. Environmentalists from local organizations are currently in France to alert and sensitize public opinion on the dangers of this project. Protests in front of Total’s offices, La Defense, Ile-de-France. Picture by Sadak Souici/Le Pictorium Agency via ZUMA/Shutterstock Baby of critically endangered Sumatran orangutan called Kawi in enclosure at the Prague Zoo in the Czech Republic. Baby orangutan at Prague Zoo, Prague, Czech Republic. Picture by Slavek Ruta/Shutterstock People look on from Southsea beach as the Isle of Wight hovercraft passes the TS Royalist in the Solent. Picture by: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire George Swordy, 55, head gardner at Alnwick castle, checking the gardens ahead of the castle opening tomorrow. Picture by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire A group of people thought to be migrants are are guided up the beach after being brought in to Dungeness, Kent, onboard the RNLI Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture by: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire The Royal Collection Trust of exhibition curator Isabella Manning examining Rembrandt’s ‘Portrait of Agatha Bas’, which will be displayed in the ‘Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace’ exhibition in The Queen’s Gallery at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The artworks from the Royal Collection which are normally on display in the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace, will be on display from March 25 to September 25 in Edinburgh. Picture by: David Cheskin/Royal Collection Trust/PA Wire Catherine Pykett views The Flybrary by artist Christina Sporrong, at the UK debut of the Radical Horizons: The Art of Burning Man, large scale artworks at Chatsworth House, Bakewell in Derbyshire. Picture by: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Rescuers conduct search and rescue work at a plane crash site in Tengxian County, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Pieces of engine wreckage of the passenger plane that crashed in south China’s Guangxi earlier this week have been found, an official told a press briefing on Thursday.As of 4 p.m. Thursday, a total of 183 pieces of aircraft wreckage, some remains of victims and 21 pieces of belongings of victims have been found and handed over to the investigation team, Zheng said.The plane with 132 aboard crashed on the afternoon of March 21 in a village in Guangxi’s Tengxian County. No survivors have been found so far. One black box of the plane has been recovered. Picture by Xinhua/Shutterstock The women’s elite race of the ‘Classic Brugge-De Panne’ one-day cycling race, 162,8 km from Brugge to De Panne, Belgium. Picture by Shutterstock Prime Minister Boris Johnson adresses the media after arriving in Brussels, Belgium to attend a special meeting of Nato leaders to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Picture by: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire Amnesty Korea prepare candles and sunflowers, the chrysanthemum of Ukraine for protest during the candlelight vigils of the Peace for Ukraine near the Russian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea. Picture by Sanghwan Jung/Shutterstock General view of bloomed tulip flowers inside tulip garden during spring. The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, formerly Siraj Bagh, boasts of approximately 15 lakh tulips in over 60 varieties which are the star attraction of the garden during spring in Kashmir, which ushers the beginning of peak tourist season. Hundreds of people are flocking to Kashmir’s blooming almond alcoves and tulip gardens, described by some local mental health professionals as therapeutic for the scarred psyche. Kashmir, India. Picture by Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/Shutterstock For Yesterday’s News In Picture: National Day of Reflection and The Prince of Wales meets drag queen May McFettridge: Wednesday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close