Brodie the polar bear cub and Climate protests: Friday’s news in pictures

By Katherine Ferries
March 25, 2022, 3:37 pm Updated: March 25, 2022, 3:40 pm
Polar bear cub Brodie, born at the Highland Wildlife Park near Aviemore in the Highlands, explores its enclosure for the first time. Picture by: Paul Campbell/PA Wire
Polar bear cub Brodie, born at the Highland Wildlife Park near Aviemore in the Highlands, explores its enclosure for the first time. Picture by: Paul Campbell/PA Wire

Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today.

Activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a Fridays For Future school strike for climate and social justice march through Stockholm. Climate activists staged a tenth series of worldwide protests Friday to demand leaders take stronger action against global warming, with some linking their environmental message to calls for an end to the war in Ukraine. Picture by Paul Wennerholm/TT via AP
A view of lorries queued on the A20 near Dover in Kent as freight delays continue at the Port of Dover where P&O ferry services remain suspended after the company sacked 800 workers without notice last week. Picture by Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
A man enters a car to leave the area of a fire, following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Picture by AP Photo/Felipe Dana
President Joe Biden visits with members of the 82nd Airborne Division at the G2A Arena in Jasionka, Poland. Picture by AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Environmental activists hold up posters during a protest calling for the government to take immediate action against climate change in Jakarta, Indonesia. Picture by: AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana
The Prince of Wales (left) is shown the steps of a traditional Irish dance at the Bru Boru Cultural Centre in Cashel, County Tipperary prior to attending a farewell stage performance followed by speeches, at the end of his visit to the Republic of Ireland. Picture by Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Irish Ryan Mullen of Bora-Hansgrohe pictured in action during the ‘E3 Saxo Bank Classic’ cycling race, 203,9km from and to Harelbeke, Belgium. Picture by Shutterstock
Truck drivers use smoke flares during a protest against the high price of fuel, in Madrid, Spain. Spain’s government and the country’s main trucking federations have reached an agreement on financial help for the sector that is hurting from high gas prices. But self-employed truckers said they would continue their 12-day strike. Picture by AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Catherine Pykett interacts with Wings of Wind by artist Benjamin Langholz, at the UK debut of the Radical Horizons: The Art of Burning Man, large scale artworks at Chatsworth House, Bakewell in Derbyshire. Picture by: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Recently named polar bear cub Brodie, born at the Highland Wildlife Park near Aviemore in the Highlands, explores its enclosure for the first time with his mother Victoria. Brodie, which is a Scottish word for second son, was born in December and is the second cub born to parents Victoria and Arkto. The pair previously had another male cub, Hamish, in December 2017 which was the first polar bear born in the UK in 25 years. Picture by Paul Campbell/PA Wire

