In Pictures: Queen attends Prince Philip memorial alongside other royals

By John Post
March 29, 2022, 3:45 pm
Almost a year from the death of his HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, a memorial service was held today to celebrate the life of Prince Philip, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen travelled from Windsor Castle to Westminster Abbey with son Prince Andrew, his first public appearance since his settlement of his civil sex assault case in the United States.

Other members of the Royal Family, alongside European Royalty, politicians, and representatives from Prince Philip’s numerous charities were in attendance.

The Queen and Prince Philip were married for 73 years until the day of his death on April 9th 2021.

A photo of Queen Elizabeth II wearing a green dress and hat.
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Abbey. Photo by Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arriving for a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London. Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Wire
The Duke of Cambridge walking holding Prince George by the hand, and the Duchess of Cambridge walking holding Princess Charlotte by hand.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte. Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Princess Anne greets representatives as she arrived for her late father’s memorial. Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Wire
The Earl and Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and Viscount Severn. Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Scottish Parliament’s Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon with husband Peter Murrell. Photo by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick. Photo by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
Queen Silvia of Sweden and Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden. Photo by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
Peter Phillips with Isla Phillips and Savannah Phillips (right). Photo by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Philippe of Belgium. Photo by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
Zara, Mia and Mike Tindall. Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. Photo by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
Queen Elizabeth II, members of the Royal Family, and other invited dignitaries seen seated during the memorial service of the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip. Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

 

