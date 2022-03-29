In Pictures: Queen attends Prince Philip memorial alongside other royals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Almost a year from the death of his HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, a memorial service was held today to celebrate the life of Prince Philip, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen travelled from Windsor Castle to Westminster Abbey with son Prince Andrew, his first public appearance since his settlement of his civil sex assault case in the United States.

Other members of the Royal Family, alongside European Royalty, politicians, and representatives from Prince Philip’s numerous charities were in attendance.

The Queen and Prince Philip were married for 73 years until the day of his death on April 9th 2021.