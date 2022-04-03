Big Ben is on the run: Sunday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News World

Big Ben is on the run: Sunday’s news in pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
April 3, 2022, 4:05 pm Updated: April 3, 2022, 4:10 pm
Runners dressed up as London Landmarks going past the National Gallery during the 2022 London Landmarks Half Marathon. Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on April 3. Sunday’s news in pictures.

Students sit in circles as they attend a Quran recital class during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Ar-Raudlatul Hasanah Islamic Boarding School in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara
A woman wearing folk costume enters a polling booth during the general election and national referendum on the child protection law in Bujak, Hungary. Noemi Bruzak/MTI via AP
A man stands as smoke rises in the air in the background after shelling in Odesa, Ukraine. AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
Ukrainian firefighters work at a scene of a destroyed building after shelling in Odesa, Ukraine. AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
Supporters of ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chant slogans during a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan. Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday he will seek early elections after sidestepping a no-confidence challenge and alleging that a conspiracy to topple his government had failed. AP Photo/Rahmat Gul
A window cleaner descends on a rope as he cleans the window panels of the Phoenix Center in Beijing. AP Photo/Andy Wong
A view of Granaries Square in Floriana as Pope Francis celebrates a mass. Francis was opening his second and final day in Malta on Sunday by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud
A road leads up to the top of the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises. AP Photo/Michael Probst

