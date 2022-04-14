Spring festivals and a new dawn: Thursday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Spring festivals and a new dawn: Thursday’s news in pictures

By John Post
April 14, 2022, 12:35 pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech to members of the armed services and Maritime and Coastguard Agency at Lydd airport in Kent. Asylum seekers will be flown for processing in Rwanda under Government plans expected to be announced as ministers face pressure to tackle small boat crossings of the Channel. Matt Dunham/PA Wire
A Rothschild’s giraffe pictured at Chessington World of Adventures enjoys a unique vegetable and fruit, animal friendly Easter egg. With families across the UK making the most of the long Easter bank holiday weekend, and millions tucking into their Easter eggs, the expert zoo team at Chessington World of Adventures Zoo are making sure the animals don’t feel left out and have been coming up with some egg-cellent enrichment for the Resort’s inhabitants. Mark Field/PinPep/Shutterstock
Hindu devotee seen with his face painted as part of traditional practices during the annual Gajan Festival. Gajan is a Hindu festival celebrated mostly in the rural part of West Bengal. Gajan spans around a week, starting mid-April. Participants of this festival are known as Sannyasi or Devotees. The central theme of this festival is deriving satisfaction through non-sexual pain, devotion, and sacrifice. Avishek Das/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Prince Charles and Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, pictured after representing HM The Queen at the Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. James Veysey/Shutterstock
Child dressed as Jesus Christ with the cross on his shoulders in the procession of the Eight Saints, on Holy Thursday, in Ruvo di Puglia. Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Men and women attend the coffin ceremony at Wat Takhian, Nonthaburi Province in Thailand. They believe it is to remove one’s bad luck with a ceremony. and to extend the longevity of their lives. Teera Noisakran/Pacific Press/Shutterstock
Red deer are seen in front of the early morning sunrise in Richmond Park this morning. Easter weekend is expected to be a warm one, with temperatures reaching 20C degrees. Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock
A worker assists a resident out of an elderly residential centre to evacuate her from Toretsk, Ukraine. The residents were transported by SOS Vostok, a Czech NGO, to a railway station at Pokrovsk where they caught a train to Vinnytsia. People are fleeing the area as Russian troops prepare an offensive to take the region. Daniel Carde/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking with local residents during a visit Croydon to highlight Labour’s commitment to neighbourhood policing. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Fitness and wellbeing coach, James Middleton during a preview of the London North Eastern Railway’s (LNER) Wellness Train, which is due to take place on the 08:06 London King’s Cross to Lincoln service on Saturday May 7, marking the start of Mental Health Awareness Week. Other activities available to customers onboard include knitting, macramé, doodling, meditation, games, and origami. The LNER Wellness Train experience comes after research conducted by the train operating company revealed over half of people enjoy travelling by train because it provides them with an opportunity to unwind and relax. Matt Crossick/PA Wire

