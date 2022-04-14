Spring festivals and a new dawn: Thursday’s news in pictures By John Post April 14, 2022, 12:35 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech to members of the armed services and Maritime and Coastguard Agency at Lydd airport in Kent. Asylum seekers will be flown for processing in Rwanda under Government plans expected to be announced as ministers face pressure to tackle small boat crossings of the Channel. Matt Dunham/PA Wire A Rothschild’s giraffe pictured at Chessington World of Adventures enjoys a unique vegetable and fruit, animal friendly Easter egg. With families across the UK making the most of the long Easter bank holiday weekend, and millions tucking into their Easter eggs, the expert zoo team at Chessington World of Adventures Zoo are making sure the animals don’t feel left out and have been coming up with some egg-cellent enrichment for the Resort’s inhabitants. Mark Field/PinPep/Shutterstock Hindu devotee seen with his face painted as part of traditional practices during the annual Gajan Festival. Gajan is a Hindu festival celebrated mostly in the rural part of West Bengal. Gajan spans around a week, starting mid-April. Participants of this festival are known as Sannyasi or Devotees. The central theme of this festival is deriving satisfaction through non-sexual pain, devotion, and sacrifice. Avishek Das/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Prince Charles and Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, pictured after representing HM The Queen at the Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. James Veysey/Shutterstock Child dressed as Jesus Christ with the cross on his shoulders in the procession of the Eight Saints, on Holy Thursday, in Ruvo di Puglia. Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Men and women attend the coffin ceremony at Wat Takhian, Nonthaburi Province in Thailand. They believe it is to remove one’s bad luck with a ceremony. and to extend the longevity of their lives. Teera Noisakran/Pacific Press/Shutterstock Red deer are seen in front of the early morning sunrise in Richmond Park this morning. Easter weekend is expected to be a warm one, with temperatures reaching 20C degrees. Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock A worker assists a resident out of an elderly residential centre to evacuate her from Toretsk, Ukraine. The residents were transported by SOS Vostok, a Czech NGO, to a railway station at Pokrovsk where they caught a train to Vinnytsia. People are fleeing the area as Russian troops prepare an offensive to take the region. Daniel Carde/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking with local residents during a visit Croydon to highlight Labour’s commitment to neighbourhood policing. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Fitness and wellbeing coach, James Middleton during a preview of the London North Eastern Railway’s (LNER) Wellness Train, which is due to take place on the 08:06 London King’s Cross to Lincoln service on Saturday May 7, marking the start of Mental Health Awareness Week. Other activities available to customers onboard include knitting, macramé, doodling, meditation, games, and origami. The LNER Wellness Train experience comes after research conducted by the train operating company revealed over half of people enjoy travelling by train because it provides them with an opportunity to unwind and relax. Matt Crossick/PA Wire On the campaign trail and ‘partygate’ protests: Wednesday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Museum in call for all-star Cortina cast Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts Nicola Sturgeon brands Douglas Ross ‘lowest of the low’ for using Ukraine to back Boris Johnson Rod and Scott Gordon: Safeguarding timber business by looking to the future