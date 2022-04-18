Easter Rising and War in Kyiv: Monday’s News in Pictures By Louis Delbarre April 18, 2022, 4:50 pm Updated: April 18, 2022, 4:55 pm Lyra McKee's sister Joan Hunter arranges wreaths at the location where murdered journalist Lyra McKee was shot, three years ago today on Fanad Drive in Derry. PA Photo. Liam McBurney/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up From the ongoing war in Ukraine to the Easter rising march in Derry, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. An interior ministry sapper collects unexploded shells, grenades and other devices in Hostomel, close to Kyiv. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky. President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue Room balcony at the White House during the White House Easter Egg Roll. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik. An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man wrapped with a Ukrainian flag before the priestly blessing, during the Jewish holiday of Passover, at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem’s Old City. AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov. An Saoradh Colour Party member during a march from Free Derry corner to the City Cemetery in Londonderry, as part of an event to mark the 1916 Easter Rising. Liam McBurney/PA Wire. Sri Lankans shout anti-government slogans during an ongoing protest outside president’s office in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka’s president appointed 17 new Cabinet ministers on Monday as he and his powerful family seek to resolve a political crisis resulting from the country’s dire economic state. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena. Pope Francis waves as he arrives for the Regina Coeli noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican. AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino. A Ukrainian sapper searches for unexploded explosives as he passes by an Antonov An-225, world’s biggest cargo aircraft destroyed during recent fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, on the outskirts of Kyiv. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky. Paddle boarders tour the calm Baltic Sea in Timmendorfer Strand northern Germany as the sun rises on a cold Monday, morning. AP Photo/Michael Probst. Christian Pulisic, who cannot wait to get back to Wembley and handle his unfinished FA Cup final business. Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire. The SR V Schools class steam locomotive Cheltenham makes it’s way along the Mid Hants Railway, also known as the Watercress line, near to Ropley in Hampshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close