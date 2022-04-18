Dramatic photos show damage to Russian warship Moskva before it sank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dramatic photos show damage to Russian warship Moskva before it sank

By Ellie Milne
April 18, 2022, 8:05 pm Updated: April 18, 2022, 8:15 pm
Images have been shared online of the Russian warship. Photo by Shutterstock.
Photos shared online appear to show the Russian warship Moskva before it sank last week.

Flames and large plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the ship in the series of images.

They were reportedly taken on April 14, which is the day after Ukraine claimed to have struck the warship.

Ukrainian officials have said they hit it with missiles.

However, Russia said a fire was caused due to ammunitions exploding onboard while the ship was being towed in a storm.

The images appear consistent with Ukrainian claims that it was struck with two missiles on its port side before it rolled and sank, and seem to contradict Russian accounts that the vessel went down in rough seas. Photo by Shutterstock (12898948b)

A senior US defence official backed up the claim from Ukraine, saying the US now believes the Moskva was hit by at least one Neptune missile.

The flagship of the country’s Black Sea fleet was “badly damaged” and the crew was evacuated.

The warship, which was named after the Russian capital, was 60 to 65 nautical miles south of Odesa when the fire started.

According to a Pentagon official, the vessel was still battling the flames several hours later.

The loss of the ship has been described as “a major military setback and a devastating symbolic defeat” for Moscow.

