Spring jab and massive queues – Friday’s News in Pictures By Jamie Ross April 22, 2022, 2:23 pm Updated: April 22, 2022, 2:26 pm Margaret Keenan, 92, receives her spring Covid-19 booster shot at University Hospital Coventry. Mrs Keenan, known as Maggie, was the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine. Picture via PA. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a press conference in Delhi, on the last day of his two day trip to India. Picture via PA. Ukraine’s Olena Starikova in the Women’s Sprint Qualification during day two of the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup 2022 at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow. Picture via PA. Juggler Robert Gallagher-Lyall during a photocall in Circus Lane in Edinburgh ahead of Cirqulation: Future, Scotland’s Circus Cabaret Night at Assembly Roxy this weekend. Picture via PA. Freight lorry queues continue at The Port of Dover in Kent as P&O Ferries services remain suspended. Picture via PA. President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks off of Air Force One. Picture via AP. Muslims offer prayers on the third Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Vasi Ullah Mosque in Prayagraj, India. Picture via AP. French far-right leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen reacts as she campaigns at a street market Friday, April 22, 2022 in Etaples, northern France. Picture via AP. A member of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Phoenix Crew dig at burning roots as another crew member searches for smoke in Division Alpha of the Tunnel Fire while looking for hot spots. Picture via AP. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal First patient to receive Covid-19 vaccine returns to hospital for spring booster Shrimps and traffic cones – The best pictures from Premier League Darts’ visit to Aberdeen Aberdeen Arts Centre unveils million-pound revamp plans – including balcony over Queen Street Kemar Roofe ruled out of key Rangers games with knee injury