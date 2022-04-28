A great ascent and a royal visit: Thursday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News

A great ascent and a royal visit: Thursday’s news in pictures

By John Post
April 28, 2022, 4:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

RSA Insurance leads a session using micro bits with girls aged 11-14 at the Millais Secondary School Code Club to celebrate International Girls in ICT Day. According to research commissioned by RSA, boys are more than twice as likely than girls to say they’re very likely to pursue a career or further education in coding or computer science. Ciaran McCrickard/PA Wire
Members of the Royal Marines Band Service surprise residents of Church Hill in Redditch, near Birmingham, as they play a medley of tunes to recognise the community for stepping up to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee this June, with over 40 Big Jubilee Lunches planned to bring neighbours together on local streets. Jacob King/PA Wire
A robin rests in a garden at the start of a warm day in Oxfordshire. Geoff Swaine/Shutterstock
The Antonov An-225 Mriya, the world’s largest cargo plane, destroyed in the Battle of Antonov Airport during the Russian invasion of Ukraine stays in a ruined hangar, Hostomel, Kyiv Region, northern Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock
Queen Mathilde of Belgium and King Philippe of Belgium pictured during a royal visit to the opening of the Floralien Ghent 2022 flower show, in Ghent. The 36th edition of the Floralien is all about ‘My paradise, my worldly garden’ and takes place in the ICC, the Floraliënhal and the Kuipke indoor cycling arena. Flowers and plants are of course central. During their visit, the King and Queen will talk to various exhibitors. Shutterstock
An aerial view of the historical Mughal Era Badshahi mosque decorated with lights to mark the holy night and seek divine blessings of Lailatul Qadr, also known as the Night of Power in Lahore, Pakistan. Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press/Shutterstock
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with Sana Safi, BBC Afghan Senior Presenter, during a visit to the BBC World Service at BBC Broadcasting House, London, to mark it’s 90th year and to thank staff and learn how they are continuing their operations across Ukraine, Russia and Afghanistan. Hannah McKay/PA Wire
Tourists visit the Colossi of Memnon in Luxor, Egypt. Luxor, a capital of ancient Upper Egypt known as Thebes, is now a tourist destination famous for the historic temple buildings and other relics. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Competitors climb the Rosablanche peak (3191m at the highest point crossed) during the 22nd Glacier Patrol race in the mountains between Zermatt and Verbier, Switzerland. The Glacier Patrol (Patrouille des Glaciers in French), organised by the Swiss Army, takes place during between April 25 and May 1. Highly-experienced hiker-skiers trek over a distance of 57,5km (4386m ascent and 4519m descent) on the Haute Route along the Swiss-Italian border from Zermatt to Verbier. Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP
Rangers fans take to the streets of Leipzig before their UEFA Europa League Semi-Final match between RB Leipzig and Rangers at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany. Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group

