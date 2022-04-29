Pups on the pitch and a super sewer: Friday’s news in pictures By John Post April 29, 2022, 3:58 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon makes a coffee during a visit to Communite a café in Barrowfield Community Centre in, Camlachie, Glasgow, while on the local election campaign trail. Nicola Sturgeon says her party has a plan to bring our local communities together while Tories are distracted with the scandal of partygate. The First Minister brought focus to SNP proposals for Scotland’s communities during the campaign visit to the community hub in Glasgow on Friday. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Composer Rob Lewis performs his piece ‘Tunnel to Tide’, live, nearly 70m below ground in London’s new 25km long Thames Tideway Tunnel or ‘Super Sewer’, to commemorate the end of tunnelling and before it is then closed to the public forever. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire The Prince of Wales, Marshal of the Royal Air Force, attends a parade at RAFC, Cranwell, Sleaford, in Lincolnshire, held for officers and aviators who graduated from RAF Cranwell and RAF Halton during the Covid pandemic without any guests in attendance. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Vera Petrovna Lobuneva, 85 years old with her daughter Tatyana Lobuneva, 50 have been spending the past two months during the Russian invasion in a metro station serving as a bomb shelter in Kharkiv, Ukraine.. They have no money to evacuate and are afraid to move to another country. Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying the satellites, Siwei 01 and 02, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 29, 2022. The satellites were launched at 12:11 p.m. (Beijing Time) and have entered the planned orbit. Xinhua/Shutterstock A giant puppet, controlled by four people, called Gnomus, the Caretaker of the Earth, performs at Stonehenge, near Amesbury, Wiltshire. Ben Birchall/PA Wire A robin feeds its youngster on a garden fence during a warm Spring day. Javier Garcia/Shutterstock Muslims offer the last Friday prayer during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Grand Faisal Mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan. AP Photo/Anjum Naveed A dog joins in on Hibs training during a Hibs training session at the Hibernian Training Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland. Craig Williamson / SNS Group Michael Stanley 81, known as ‘Major Mick’, takes off his cap as he launches his new Tintanic charity challenge, which involves him rowing in his home-made boat, the ‘Tintanic’, on rivers around the country, to raise money for the charity Children on the Edge which is currently supporting Ukrainian refugees, at Chichester Yacht Club, in Birdham, West Sussex. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire A great ascent and a royal visit: Thursday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close