Top Gun and 'Blue Marilyn': Tuesday's news in pictures By Gemma Bibby May 10, 2022, 4:00 pm

People cool off in a canal during hot weather in Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan. Photo by Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press/Shutterstock A giant teapot is seen outside 10 Downing Street during Number 10 Spring Showcase event. Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Visitors with Russian flags celebrate Victory Day at the Soviet War Memorial in Berlin-Treptow yesterday. Because of the Ukraine war, this year's commemoration will take place under strict safety conditions. Russian or Ukrainian flags and the wearing of uniforms were banned. Photo by snapshot-photography/F Boillot/Shutterstock A helicopter carrying gang leaders who are operating inside the Bellavista jail as they are transferred to other jails after a deadly riot broke out overnight in Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas, Ecuador. Photo by AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa The 1964 silk-screen image, "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn," by Andy Warhol is carried in Christie's showroom in New York, Sunday, May 8, 2022. The image sold for $195 million, yesterday. Photo by AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey Rei Diec, aged 7 during filming of a parody of the movie Top Gun at Luton airport as part of easyJet's nextGen recruitment campaign, which aims to tackle gender stereotypes and encourage more girls to become airline pilots. Photo by Matt Alexander/PA Wire Fireworks commemorating the 77th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War in Vladivostok, Russia. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock Monika Liu (Sentimental) from Lithuania performs during the Eurovision Song Contest's first dress rehearsal, Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy. Photo by Nderim Kaceli/LiveMedia/Shutterstock Birds Eye sows the seeds of its 'Peas For Bees' campaign to highlight the importance of supporting biodiversity for our own futures and the future of our planet. Photo by PinPep/Shutterstock Children play as Embera indigenous communities start leaving the makeshift camp mounted 8 months ago housing more than 1000 indigenous people displaced by conflict. Agreements have been reached with the government to be transferred to a nearby location before returning to their territories, in Bogota, Colombia. Photo by Chepa Beltran/VW Pics via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Yeoman of the Guard walk among the seats in the House of Lords Chamber during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, London. The Prince of Wales read the Queen's Speech for the first time as the Queen missed the State Opening of Parliament for the first time in almost 60 years. The Queen, 96, pulled out of the ceremonial occasion – when she reads out the Government's legislative programme for the forthcoming parliamentary session – as she continued to experience "episodic mobility problems". Photo by Ben Stansall/PA Wire