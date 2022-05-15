Wild horses and show ponies: Sunday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wild horses and show ponies: Sunday’s news in pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
May 15, 2022, 4:15 pm Updated: May 15, 2022, 4:17 pm
Dust swirls as Icelandic horses are driven to their paddock for the first time in the season in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany. AP Photo/Michael Probst
Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on May 15. Sunday’s news in pictures.

Lady Louise Windsor during the Champagne Laurent-Perrier Meet of the British Driving Society at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Members of Aberdeen Cold Water Dunking Society were at Aberdeen beach on Sunday, dunking, and Bbq’ing. Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Festival workers pull the official poster into place during preparations for the 75th international film festival, Cannes. The Cannes film festival runs from May 17th until May 28th 2022. AP Photo/Dejan Jankovic
A girl arranges lotus flowers at the Kelaniya Temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Hundreds of supporters of the Ennahda Movement, the Salvation Front, and ‘Citizens Against the Coupâ’, protest on Sunday against the Tunisian president Kais Saied. Hasan Mrad/IMAGESLIVE via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Royal Marines marching band performs at the Graspan memorial parade and service commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict and the 80th anniversary of the Royal Marines becoming commando troops<br />Royal Marines Graspan Memorial Service, Westminster. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock
A laborer seals sacks filled with wheat in Gurdaspur, in the northern Indian state of Punjab. AP Photo/Channi Anand, File

 

