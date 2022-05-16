Buffalo pays their respects and blood moon in the sky: Monday’s News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buffalo pays their respects and blood moon in the sky: Monday’s News in Pictures

By Louis Delbarre
May 16, 2022, 4:38 pm Updated: May 16, 2022, 5:29 pm
A person pays his respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 

From the tragic shooting in Buffalo to the pictures of the blood moon, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

This combination of photos shows the moon in various stages of a total lunar eclipse during the first blood moon of the year in Temple City, California. AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
A person pays his respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y. AP Photo/Matt Rourke
People navigate a street during a sandstorm in Baghdad, Iraq. AP Photo/Hadi Mizban
Occupation of the jetty at Navigator Terminals in Grays in Essex where a tanker carrying a 33,000-tonne shipment of Russian diesel was due to berth, forcing it to turn around in the Thames. Greenpeace is protesting against the UK Government allowing fossil fuel money to flow to Russian President Vladimir Putin.  Fionn Guilfoyle/Greenpeace/PA Wire</p> <p>
Members of Socialist Youth Union shout slogans blocking the entrance to Sri Lanka’s police headquarters during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch as the jury comes into the courtroom after a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse. AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool
A reflection of crowds is seen in the camera lens of a remotely operated machine gun turret during a ceremony to mark the centenary of the handover of the Curragh Camp in Co Kildare, from British to Irish Forces. Niall Carson/PA Wire
Lucy Bamford with Self-Portrait At The Age of About Forty by by world-renowned artist Joseph Wright of Derby on display at the museum after being acquired having been privately owned for 250 years. It is one of only 10 self-portraits which depicts Wright as the artist, capturing his reputation for candlelit paintings and representing what can be described as a defining moment in his career – a year before his influential tour of Italy. Oliver Taylor/Derby Museums and Art Gallery/PA Wire</p> <p>
VAR television screen pitchside. VAR is set to be used for all three of the English Football League play-off finals at Wembley. Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
A gigantic animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex is installed at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, ahead of the opening of the park’s latest attraction Pangea. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Signage for the 75th Cannes international film festival is seen prior to the start of the festival in Cannes, southern France. Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Andrea Atzeni celebrating winning the Betfair Sprint Cup Stakes on Emaraaty Ana at Haydock Park racecourse. Emaraaty Ana will head straight to Royal Ascot for the Platinum Jubilee Stakes following his late withdrawal from the 1895 Duke Of York Stakes at the Dante meeting last week. David Davies/PA Wire

