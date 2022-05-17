Red carpet for the Eurovision winners in Ukraine: Tuesday’s News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Red carpet for the Eurovision winners in Ukraine: Tuesday’s News in Pictures

By Louis Delbarre
May 17, 2022, 4:55 pm Updated: May 17, 2022, 5:09 pm
Oleh Psiuk, frontman of Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra winner of the Eurovision Song Contest, poses for photo with fans in Lviv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Mykola Tys

From the return of the Eurovision contest to Ukraine to the beginning of Cannes Festival, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Crew members install the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals ahead of the opening day of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. AP Photo/Daniel Cole
Ukrainian women picket in front of the Chinese embassy in Kyiv. Wives and mothers of the defenders of Mariupol call on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping to save Ukrainian fighters from the besieged city of Mariupol amid Russia’s war. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrating at the May Fair Hotel in London. Yui Mok/PA Wire
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a screen set up at a court room of the Moscow City Court via a video link from his prison colony during a hearing of an appeal against his nine-year prison sentence he was handed in March after being found guilty of embezzlement and contempt of court, in Moscow, Russia. Moscow City Court Press Service via AP
Relatives stand near the coffin of Leonid Kravchuk, independent Ukraine’s first president, during a farewell ceremony at the International Convention Center Ukrainian House, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Kravchuk led Ukraine to independence amid the collapse of the Soviet Union and served as its first president. He died on May 10 at the age of 88. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka
An Indian naval vessel moves past people fishing on the Arabian Sea coast during rains in Kochi, Kerala state, India.  India’s Meteorological Department expects the southwest monsoon to arrive at country’s southern coast ahead of its normal schedule this year. AP Photo/ R S Iyer
People view Van Gogh Dublin: An Immersive Journey at the RDS in Dublin. The immersive 3D light show opened this week and continues until August. Niall Carson/PA Wire
Train coaches are seen toppled over following mudslides triggered by heavy rains at New Haflong railway station on the Lumding-Silchar route at Dima Hasao district, in northeastern Assam state, India. AP Photo
General views of a new minigolf course at Montgomery Square in Canary Wharf, designed by artists Karl Maier and Carl Redman, London. The 9-hole course, which is open daily between 12pm – 6pm from today, is London’s only free to use minigolf course, featuring a neon orange jump ramp, pink and yellow chequered bridge and pop art inspired dotted obstacles. Matt Alexander/PA Wire
A surfer in the sea off Tynemouth beach on the North East coast. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]