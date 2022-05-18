Scottish football fans arriving in Sevilla and births at London Zoo: Wednesday’s news in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Scottish football fans arriving in Sevilla and births at London Zoo: Wednesday’s news in Pictures

By Louis Delbarre
May 18, 2022, 4:00 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 11:24 am
Rangers fans set off flares in the Alameda de Hercules before the UEFA Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville. Isabel Infantes/PA Wire.

Scottish football fans arriving in Sevilla and births at London Zoo, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

The Duke of Cambridge unveils a submariners memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. Anthony Devlin/PA Wire
One of the five Humboldt penguin chicks which are being fed and cared for by keepers at London Zoo after their parents were unable to look after them. The fluffy fivesome – who all hatched at the conservation zoo between Saturday 14 and Sunday 24 April – have spent four weeks cosying up to a cuddly toy penguin under the warming glow of a heat lamp, with dedicated keepers looking after them in shifts. ZSL London Zoo/PA Wire
An employee of Songyo Knitwear Factory in Songyo district disinfects the work floor in Pyongyang, North Korea, after Kim Jong Un said Tuesday his party would treat the country’s outbreak under the state emergency. North Korea said Wednesday more than a million people have already recovered from suspected COVID-19 just a week after disclosing an outbreak it appears to be trying to manage in isolation as global experts express deep concern about the public health threat. AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin
Rangers fan takes a selfie by the fountain in the Plaza de Espana before the UEFA Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
The pale moon sets behind the top of the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. AP Photo/Michael Probst
Jockey Mitchell Bastyan waiting before the Join Racing TV Now William Eborall Maiden HurdleDebece and Tristan Durrell coming home to win the Logicor Crudwell Cup Open Hunters’ Chase at Warwick racecourse. David Davies/PA Wire.
Undated handout photo issued by Sotheby’s of Claude Monet’s Le Grand Canal et Santa Maria della Salute which has gone under the hammer for 56.6 million dollars (£45 million), making it the most valuable view of Italy by any artist sold at auction. Julian Cassady/Sotheby’s /PA Wire
Preparations get underway ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire

 

 

