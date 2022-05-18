Scottish football fans arriving in Sevilla and births at London Zoo: Wednesday’s news in Pictures By Louis Delbarre May 18, 2022, 4:00 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 11:24 am Rangers fans set off flares in the Alameda de Hercules before the UEFA Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville. Isabel Infantes/PA Wire. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Scottish football fans arriving in Sevilla and births at London Zoo, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. The Duke of Cambridge unveils a submariners memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. Anthony Devlin/PA Wire One of the five Humboldt penguin chicks which are being fed and cared for by keepers at London Zoo after their parents were unable to look after them. The fluffy fivesome – who all hatched at the conservation zoo between Saturday 14 and Sunday 24 April – have spent four weeks cosying up to a cuddly toy penguin under the warming glow of a heat lamp, with dedicated keepers looking after them in shifts. ZSL London Zoo/PA Wire An employee of Songyo Knitwear Factory in Songyo district disinfects the work floor in Pyongyang, North Korea, after Kim Jong Un said Tuesday his party would treat the country’s outbreak under the state emergency. North Korea said Wednesday more than a million people have already recovered from suspected COVID-19 just a week after disclosing an outbreak it appears to be trying to manage in isolation as global experts express deep concern about the public health threat. AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin Rangers fan takes a selfie by the fountain in the Plaza de Espana before the UEFA Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. The pale moon sets behind the top of the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. AP Photo/Michael Probst Jockey Mitchell Bastyan waiting before the Join Racing TV Now William Eborall Maiden HurdleDebece and Tristan Durrell coming home to win the Logicor Crudwell Cup Open Hunters’ Chase at Warwick racecourse. David Davies/PA Wire. Undated handout photo issued by Sotheby’s of Claude Monet’s Le Grand Canal et Santa Maria della Salute which has gone under the hammer for 56.6 million dollars (£45 million), making it the most valuable view of Italy by any artist sold at auction. Julian Cassady/Sotheby’s /PA Wire Preparations get underway ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close