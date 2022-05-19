Last rehearsal for the Queen’s birthday: Thursday’s news in Pictures By Louis Delbarre May 19, 2022, 4:04 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 4:05 pm Troops during the Brigade Major's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on Horse Guards Parade, Whitehall, London. Lipinski/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Last rehearsal for the Queen Elizabeth’s birthday, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Ultra Orthodox Jews dance around a bonfire during Lag BaOmer celebrations at the traditional grave site of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai at Mount Meron northern Israel. This year’s Lag BaOmer holiday festivities at Mount Meron are overshadowed by 2021’s deadly stampede linked to overcrowding that left 45 people dead, the single largest civilian disaster in the country’s history. Israelis light bonfires during Lag BaOmer celebrations to commemorate the end of a plague said to have decimated Jews in Roman times. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Military personnel line-up at the Brigade Major’s Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the Queen’s annual birthday parade, on Horse Guards Parade, Whitehall, London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Police fire tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesting members of the Inter University Students Federation during an anti government protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lankans have been protesting for more than a month demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, holding him responsible for the country’s worst economic crisis in recent memory. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, front, and participiants of a G7 Finance Ministers Meeting hosted by German Finance Minister Christian Lindner pose for a photo at the federal guest house Petersberg, near Bonn, Germany. Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP Preparations are made ahead of Sunday’s Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona-Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside Barcelona, Spain. AP Photo/Joan Monfort Autorickshaws are parked in a queue for gasoline near a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena A Chinese pangolin is seen at its enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic. Prague’s zoo has introduced to the public a pair of critically endangered Chinese pangolins as only the second animal park on the European continent. AP Photo/Petr David Josek When some dolphins get skin conditions they queue up to rub themselves against coral with medicinal properties, new research suggests. Angela Ziltener/University of Zurich/PA Wire</p> <p> A mural of former Liverpool player Ian Rush, created by MurWalls is seen on Alroy Road near Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. Peter Byrne/PA Wire. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal News team Education First Minister condemns “degrading” WhatsApp messages from Aberdeenshire teachers May 19, 20220 Highlands & Islands ‘Silver lining’ hopes in otherwise tragic wildfire in the hills near Kyle of Lochalsh May 19, 20220 News Family of late Aberdeenshire man to take part in Kiltwalk to honour his memory May 19, 2022 More from the Press and Journal Man charged with motor and drugs offences after being stopped in Aberdeen Injured lighthouse worker taken to hospital by Barra lifeboat crew IN FULL: What ScotRail’s ‘temporary’ timetable changes mean for services in the north and north-east Unite and Bilfinger ask workers to stand down from North Sea strikes WATCH FOR FREE: Our Highland League Weekly 2021/22 season review show is out NOW! Cycling festival to take place in Aberdeen ahead of Tour of Britain 2022