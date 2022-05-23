Flowers and falcon chicks: Monday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Flowers and falcon chicks: Monday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
May 23, 2022, 4:03 pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

A young child amongst group of people thought to be migrants is carried by a member of the military as they are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Children’s author Michael Morpurgo gives a reading from his new book There Once is a Queen, written for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, to an in-person audience of 120 school children from St Jude’s School, plus an online live-stream, at Portsmouth Central Library, Hampshire. Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Glenys Edwards, 77, from the Ketton Knit and Natter Group, in Ketton, Rutland, decorates the village with knitted decorations made by group members ahead of the Platinum Jubilee. Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Models wear floral dresses during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show press day, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London. Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire
Dress rehearsals of the new production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, starring Lincoln Theatre Company, which opens tonight in Lincoln Cathedral. Photo by Charlotte Graham/Shutterstock
An elderly Palestinian Zakaria Al-Jayar, 82, repairs sewing machines at his shop in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory. Photo by APAImages/Shutterstock
Phil Sheldrake, Salisbury Cathedral’s nature conservation adviser, holds a chick after it was weighed, measured and ringed one of four peregrine falcon chicks, at Salisbury Cathedral, Wiltshire. Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to St Mary Cray Primary Academy, in Orpington, to see how they are delivering tutoring to help children catch up following the pandemic. Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
A Bonhams art handler holds a rare French 1814 Model Helmet For The Royal Bodyguard Of Louis XVIII, Estimate: £4,000 – 5,000 at the preview of Arms and Antique Armour sale at Bonhams Knightsbridge, London. The sale takes place on 25 May 2022. Photo by Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock</p> <p>
The first LGBT March in the history of the city was held in Milicz, a small Polish town in Lower Silesia, Wroclaw, Poland. Photo by Krzysztof Zatycki/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Alex Bull walks past Tyrannosaurus rex footprints which have been recreated in the sand on Traeth Llyfn in Wales, to launch ‘Prehistoric Planet’, a new documentary series narrated by Sir David Attenborough premiering today on Apple TV+. The 50-metre long trail leading towards the sea is intended to represent the fact that experts think Tyrannosaurus rex was a competent swimmer, with strong hind legs that would have propelled them through the water effectively and a hollow bone structure which would have helped their bodies to float. Photo by David Parry/PA Wire.
Divers confirm a piece of biodegradable material with several coral colonies in the tropical coral reef aquarium of Burgers Ocean, Arnhem, Netherlands. The Delft start-up Reefy has discovered a method to restore dying coral reefs in the wild using biodegradable material. Photo by Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock

 

