Last week for rehearsals : Monday's News in Pictures By Louis Delbarre May 30, 2022, 4:30 pm Updated: May 30, 2022, 4:36 pm English Heritage of images of the Queen from each decade of her reign, projected on to Stonehenge in Wiltshire, to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Jim Holden/English Heritage/PA Wire From the Preparation of the Platinum Jubilee to an incident in Nepal, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Nottingham Forest fans set off smoke flares during the celebrations in Old Market Square, Nottingham. Nottingham Forest won promotion to the Premier League after beating Huddersfield. Richard Sellers/PA Wire. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, center, visits Bucha's church, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko A partial lunar eclipse is visible above the Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire. The design of the Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank Observatory was inspired by a hat box, according to memories shared by one engineer with his family. Previously unseen photos showing the construction of prototypes of the telescope in the 1950s have been released as the Cheshire observatory is set to open a new development supported by £12.5 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Peter Byrne/PA Wire An ambulance carrying dead bodies of plane crash victim is seen at an airport in Kathmandu, Nepal. Rescuers searching a mountainside in Nepal on Monday recovered the bodies of 21 of the 22 people who were on board a plane that crashed a day earlier, officials said. AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha Musicians perform soul music as demonstrators wave labor union flags during a protest against a government decree regarding the recovery plan funds for education, training of teachers and job contract renewals, in Rome. AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia Bunting on display at Covent Garden in central London ahead of the Queen's jubilee celebrations. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Royal Navy and the Royal Marine Corps of Drums personnel during a rehearsal for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at HMS Collingwood, in Fareham, Hampshire. Steve Parsons/PA Wire A person walks with a parasol under an intense sun Monday, May 30, 2022, in Tokyo. Hot weather on Monday has set with temperatures rising up over degrees 27 Celsius. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko Gardners Steve Sharp and Anne Ingram tend to the Laburnum arch at the National trust Seaton Delaval Hall in Northumberland. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Youth Ballet in rehersals for Swan Lake, with Noirin McKinney and Artistic Director Jacob Allison both of Arts Council NI at the Theatre at the Mill in Newtownabbey. A group of young dancers from across Northern Ireland will stage two special performances of Swan Lake this weekend in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Arts Council NI /PA Wire Dog walkers on New Brighton Beach at the mouth of Liverpool Bay, Liverpool, as a youth charity has secured over £4 million in funding to help it deliver mental health support and employment guidance. Peter Byrne/PA Wire