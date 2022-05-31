Union Jacks and Pandas: Tuesday’s news in pictures By Louis Delbarre May 31, 2022, 4:27 pm Corgi Charles and friends enjoy a spot of tea alongside a royal guest at award winning doggy day care. Ben Stevens/PinPep/Bruce's/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. A volunteer helps a man leaving his home in a building damaged by an overnight missile strike, in Sloviansk, Ukraine. AP Photo/Francisco Seco Pope Francis attends on a wheelchair the funerals for late Cardinal Angelo Sodano in St. Peter’s Basilica at The Vatican. AP Photo/Andrew Medichini Troops of the Household Cavalry in Parliament Square, London, as members of the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force conduct a final early morning rehearsal through London ahead of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will mark the finale of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire A worker in protective gear watches a barber cuts a resident’s hair in Shanghai, China. Shanghai authorities say they will take some major steps Wednesday toward reopening China’s largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has throttled the national economy and largely bottled up millions of people in their homes. AP Photo/Chen Si Aaliyah Banda, 11, places a bracelet in front of Uziyah Garcia’s photo, one of the victims killed in last week’s school shooting, at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Ceremonial king, Jon Haddock, holds a drink while wearing a large flower-covered framework, as he leads a procession on horseback during Castleton Garland, an ancient tradition that takes place in the village of Castleton, in the Peak District National Park, Derbyshire. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Helped by her mother Feng Yi, right, female panda Sheng Yi eats her ice birthday cake during her first birthday at the National Zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Newly arrived children from Hong Kong wave union flags during afternoon tea to mark the Queen’s Jubilee ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at the Manor Park Cafe, in Manor Park, Sutton. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Sir Sean Connery’s Aston Martin DB5 which is expected to fetch up to £1.4 million at auction. The family of the James Bond actor, who died in October 2020 aged 90, is selling the 1964 classic car to raise money for a philanthropy fund set up in his name. Alex Penfold/Broad Arrow Group/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal News team News Two men charged with a number of thefts and road traffic offences in Aberdeen May 31, 2022 News Aberdeen net seven-figure bonus as Scott McKenna seals promotion with Nottingham Forest May 29, 2022 News Weekend court roll – monkeypox and a cocaine Kinder Surprise May 29, 2022 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Two men charged with a number of thefts and road traffic offences in Aberdeen NZTC chief executive Colette Cohen takes on boardroom role at drone firm Flylogix Premium Content Missing Keith schoolboy found SNP spending review: £20 million for IndyRef2 as services ‘cut to the bone’ Gourdon beach fly-tipping ‘disappoints’ local councillor Services suspended at urgent care centre in Portree amidst staff shortages