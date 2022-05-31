Union Jacks and Pandas: Tuesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Union Jacks and Pandas: Tuesday’s news in pictures

By Louis Delbarre
May 31, 2022, 4:27 pm
Corgi Charles and friends enjoy a spot of tea alongside a royal guest at award winning doggy day care. Ben Stevens/PinPep/Bruce's/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

A volunteer helps a man leaving his home in a building damaged by an overnight missile strike, in Sloviansk, Ukraine. AP Photo/Francisco Seco
Pope Francis attends on a wheelchair the funerals for late Cardinal Angelo Sodano in St. Peter’s Basilica at The Vatican. AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
Troops of the Household Cavalry in Parliament Square, London, as members of the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force conduct a final early morning rehearsal through London ahead of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will mark the finale of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
A worker in protective gear watches a barber cuts a resident’s hair in Shanghai, China. Shanghai authorities say they will take some major steps Wednesday toward reopening China’s largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has throttled the national economy and largely bottled up millions of people in their homes. AP Photo/Chen Si
Aaliyah Banda, 11, places a bracelet in front of Uziyah Garcia’s photo, one of the victims killed in last week’s school shooting, at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ceremonial king, Jon Haddock, holds a drink while wearing a large flower-covered framework, as he leads a procession on horseback during Castleton Garland, an ancient tradition that takes place in the village of Castleton, in the Peak District National Park, Derbyshire. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Helped by her mother Feng Yi, right, female panda Sheng Yi eats her ice birthday cake during her first birthday at the National Zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Newly arrived children from Hong Kong wave union flags during afternoon tea to mark the Queen’s Jubilee ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at the Manor Park Cafe, in Manor Park, Sutton.  Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Sir Sean Connery’s Aston Martin DB5 which is expected to fetch up to £1.4 million at auction. The family of the James Bond actor, who died in October 2020 aged 90, is selling the 1964 classic car to raise money for a philanthropy fund set up in his name.  Alex Penfold/Broad Arrow Group/PA Wire

